Menina com câncer terminal recebe presente de Beyoncé: “Você me inspirou”

View this post on Instagram

When the Queen Bey sends you flowers 😱😱😱 Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #beyonce @beyonce__news_ #beyhiveforever 🐝 🐝 🐝 🐝 🐝 🐝 🐝