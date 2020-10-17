Pastora abandona igreja para trabalhar em site adulto e lucra mais de R$ 500 mil por mês

A ex-pastora Nikole Mitchel, de 36 anos, cresceu em família batista no estado de Ohio, nos Estados Unidos, mas, aos 33 anos, abandonou a igreja e decidiu se libertar, trabalhando para o site OnlyFans, popular na indústria do entretenimento adulto. Entre 2001 e 2007, ela conta que não se envolveu com homem, para se dedicar exclusivamente às atividades da igreja. As informações são do portal UOL.
“Eu parei de me encontrar com homens totalmente. Era horrível ficar com garotos no colégio, no sexo da adolescência não sabemos exatamente o que estamos fazendo. Decidi parar de ver qualquer um durante meu período na universidade”. À época, ela acreditava que sexo antes do casamento era errado e, como não queria “se desentender com Deus”, preferiu não se encontrar com ninguém.
View this post on Instagram
What if you knew that, no matter what, you are taking steps towards your destiny? What if you knew that as you stumble along and figure things out you are being guided every moment? What if that prompting within you isn't just a silly idea but the seed to a revolution that will sweep across the world? What if you are more equipped, called, anointed, and ready than you think you are? Because, guess what? It's true. ❤ These aren't what ifs… these are the guiding principles of the universe. 🔥You ARE taking steps towards your destiny. 🔥You ARE being guided every single moment. 🔥You ARE the very revolution this world needs. 🔥You ARE equipped, called, anointed, and ready. So take a deep breath, relax your shoulders, and let the Universe do its thing. You’re going to make it.❤️ There’s still time to join me inside #Unfuckwithable! In our first call today we talked about: – patience vs tenacity – holy tantrums & powerful manifestations – big emotions and why they can help you manifest your dream life even faster – how to unmute yourself – how to live held AND free – identifying self-sabotaging patterns and releasing them – multiplying more of everything you want – letting life get better and better and better – speaking up and letting others help you get what you want – trusting your body – expressing yourself and feeling safe being seen And more!! These kind of conversations are what catapult you into next level living! Soooo excited to see all the abundance and upleveling and manifestation that’s going to happen as a result of these calls!!! Sign up in my bio! 📸: @wsierraphotography
Nikole entrou no seminário logo depois de se formar na faculdade. Após entrar em uma igreja evangélica, ela começou a se preparar para virar pastora. “Eu senti como se tivesse encontrado minha vocação”, diz Nikole. Nesse período, ela se casou com John em 2009, teve três filhos com ele e, depois de um tempo, se separou. Ela começou a ficar desiludida com a profissão e até se questionou se era bissexual.
Desde o ano passado, Nikole começou a postar fotos íntimas no site OnlyFans, no qual os usuários pagam para receber conteúdos exclusivos. Ela fatura cerca de US$ 100 mil (aproximadamente R$ 560 mil) por mês. A mulher se diz realizada com a nova forma de viver: “Eu honestamente acho que nasci para tirar a minha roupa, parece uma chamada”.
Os comentários são de responsabilidade exclusiva de seus autores e não representam a opinião deste portal. Se achar algo que viole os termos de uso, denuncie.
Comentários
Os comentários são de responsabilidade exclusiva de seus autores e não representam a opinião deste portal. Se achar algo que viole os termos de uso, denuncie.