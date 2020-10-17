Pastora abandona igreja para trabalhar em site adulto e lucra mais de R$ 500 mil por mês

A ex-pastora Nikole Mitchel, de 36 anos, cresceu em família batista no estado de Ohio, nos Estados Unidos, mas, aos 33 anos, abandonou a igreja e decidiu se libertar, trabalhando para o site OnlyFans, popular na indústria do entretenimento adulto. Entre 2001 e 2007, ela conta que não se envolveu com homem, para se dedicar exclusivamente às atividades da igreja. As informações são do portal UOL.

“Eu parei de me encontrar com homens totalmente. Era horrível ficar com garotos no colégio, no sexo da adolescência não sabemos exatamente o que estamos fazendo. Decidi parar de ver qualquer um durante meu período na universidade”. À época, ela acreditava que sexo antes do casamento era errado e, como não queria “se desentender com Deus”, preferiu não se encontrar com ninguém.

Nikole entrou no seminário logo depois de se formar na faculdade. Após entrar em uma igreja evangélica, ela começou a se preparar para virar pastora. “Eu senti como se tivesse encontrado minha vocação”, diz Nikole. Nesse período, ela se casou com John em 2009, teve três filhos com ele e, depois de um tempo, se separou. Ela começou a ficar desiludida com a profissão e até se questionou se era bissexual.

Desde o ano passado, Nikole começou a postar fotos íntimas no site OnlyFans, no qual os usuários pagam para receber conteúdos exclusivos. Ela fatura cerca de US$ 100 mil (aproximadamente R$ 560 mil) por mês. A mulher se diz realizada com a nova forma de viver: “Eu honestamente acho que nasci para tirar a minha roupa, parece uma chamada”.

