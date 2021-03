Antigo jogador da NFL encontrado morto no fundo de um lago

#JSO is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing adult Louis Nix (Black/Male, 29), who was reported missing on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

It is possible that he is driving a 2014 Gray Hyundai Azera (FL JGFM41).

Call 904-630-0500 with information. pic.twitter.com/ltHE6JeuiQ

— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 27, 2021