Jogos de hoje: confira partidas de futebol deste sábado; confira

O sábado (06) de futebol será de bola rolando nas quatro principais divisões do Brasil, com o início de decisão da Série D do Campeonato Brasileiro. Além disso, as principais ligas europeias e a Taça Libertadores Feminina também movimentam a rodada.

VEJA HORÁRIO E ONDE ASSISTIR AOS JOGOS DESTE SÁBADO (06)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

Corinthians x Fortaleza – 17h – Premiere

Internacional x Grêmio – 19h – Premiere

Fluminense x Sport – 21h – SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

Náutico x Coritiba – 16h15 – SporTV e Premiere

Confiança x Brusque – 19h – SporTV e Premiere

Operário-PR x Goiás – 19h – Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

Paysandu x Criciúma – 17h – Band

Ituano x Botafogo-PB – 17h – Band

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D

Campinense x Aparecidense – 17h – TV Brasil e elevensports.com

TAÇA LIBERTADORES FEMININA

Cerro Porteño x Yaracuyanos – 17h30 – Facebook Watch Conmebol

Ferroviária x Deportivo Cuenca – 17h30 – Fox Sports e Facebook Watch Conmebol

Santiago Morning x Avaí/Kindermann – 19h45 – Fox Sports e Facebook Watch Conmebol

Sol de América x Santa Fé – 19h45 – Facebook Watch Conmebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

Manchester United x Manchester City – 09h30 – ESPN Brasil e Star+

Brentford x Norwich – 12h – Star+

Chelsea x Burnley – 12h – ESPN Brasil e Star+

Crystal Palace x Wolverhampton – 12h – ESPN 2 e Star+

Brighton x Newcastle – 14h30 – ESPN Brasil e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

Espanyol x Granada – 10h – Star+

Celta x Barcelona – 12h15 – Star+

Alavés x Levante – 14h30 – Star+

Real Madrid x Rayo Vallecano – 17h – ESPN Brasil e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

Spezia x Torino – 11h – Star+

Juventus x Fiorentina – 14h – Fox Sports e Star+

Cagliari x Atalanta – 16h45 – ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

Bayern de Munique x Freiburg – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão

Wolfsburg x Augsburg – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão

Stuttgart x Arminia Bielefeld – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão

Bochum x Hoffenheim – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão

RB Leipzig x Borussia Dortmund – 14h30 – Sem informação de transmissão

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

Lille x Angers – 13h – Star+

Bordeaux x Paris Saint-Germain – 17h – Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS