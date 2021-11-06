Jogos de hoje: confira partidas de futebol deste sábado; confira

O sábado (06) de futebol será de bola rolando nas quatro principais divisões do Brasil, com o início de decisão da Série D do Campeonato Brasileiro. Além disso, as principais ligas europeias e a Taça Libertadores Feminina também movimentam a rodada.
VEJA HORÁRIO E ONDE ASSISTIR AOS JOGOS DESTE SÁBADO (06)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- Corinthians x Fortaleza – 17h – Premiere
- Internacional x Grêmio – 19h – Premiere
- Fluminense x Sport – 21h – SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- Náutico x Coritiba – 16h15 – SporTV e Premiere
- Confiança x Brusque – 19h – SporTV e Premiere
- Operário-PR x Goiás – 19h – Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- Paysandu x Criciúma – 17h – Band
- Ituano x Botafogo-PB – 17h – Band
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D
- Campinense x Aparecidense – 17h – TV Brasil e elevensports.com
TAÇA LIBERTADORES FEMININA
- Cerro Porteño x Yaracuyanos – 17h30 – Facebook Watch Conmebol
- Ferroviária x Deportivo Cuenca – 17h30 – Fox Sports e Facebook Watch Conmebol
- Santiago Morning x Avaí/Kindermann – 19h45 – Fox Sports e Facebook Watch Conmebol
- Sol de América x Santa Fé – 19h45 – Facebook Watch Conmebol
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- Manchester United x Manchester City – 09h30 – ESPN Brasil e Star+
- Brentford x Norwich – 12h – Star+
- Chelsea x Burnley – 12h – ESPN Brasil e Star+
- Crystal Palace x Wolverhampton – 12h – ESPN 2 e Star+
- Brighton x Newcastle – 14h30 – ESPN Brasil e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- Espanyol x Granada – 10h – Star+
- Celta x Barcelona – 12h15 – Star+
- Alavés x Levante – 14h30 – Star+
- Real Madrid x Rayo Vallecano – 17h – ESPN Brasil e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- Spezia x Torino – 11h – Star+
- Juventus x Fiorentina – 14h – Fox Sports e Star+
- Cagliari x Atalanta – 16h45 – ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- Bayern de Munique x Freiburg – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
- Wolfsburg x Augsburg – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
- Stuttgart x Arminia Bielefeld – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
- Bochum x Hoffenheim – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
- RB Leipzig x Borussia Dortmund – 14h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- Lille x Angers – 13h – Star+
- Bordeaux x Paris Saint-Germain – 17h – Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- Vizela x Estoril – 12h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
- Portimonense x Belenenses SAD – 15h – Sem informação de transmissão
- Vitória de Guimarães x Moreirense – 17h30 – Sem informação de transmissão