6 novembro 2021 1:56 pm

Jogos de hoje: confira partidas de futebol deste sábado; confira

O sábado (06) de futebol será de bola rolando nas quatro principais divisões do Brasil

POR DIÁRIO DO NORDESTE

Última atualização em 06/11/2021 13:56

Fluminense entra em campo neste sábado (06) contra o Sport, no Maracanã, pela 30ª rodada da Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro Foto: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

O sábado (06) de futebol será de bola rolando nas quatro principais divisões do Brasil, com o início de decisão da Série D do Campeonato Brasileiro. Além disso, as principais ligas europeias e a Taça Libertadores Feminina também movimentam a rodada.

VEJA HORÁRIO E ONDE ASSISTIR AOS JOGOS DESTE SÁBADO (06)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • Corinthians x Fortaleza – 17h – Premiere
  • Internacional x Grêmio – 19h – Premiere
  • Fluminense x Sport – 21h – SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • Náutico x Coritiba – 16h15 – SporTV e Premiere
  • Confiança x Brusque – 19h – SporTV e Premiere
  • Operário-PR x Goiás – 19h – Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • Paysandu x Criciúma – 17h – Band
  • Ituano x Botafogo-PB – 17h – Band

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D

  • Campinense x Aparecidense – 17h – TV Brasil e elevensports.com

TAÇA LIBERTADORES FEMININA

  • Cerro Porteño x Yaracuyanos – 17h30 – Facebook Watch Conmebol
  • Ferroviária x Deportivo Cuenca – 17h30 – Fox Sports e Facebook Watch Conmebol
  • Santiago Morning x Avaí/Kindermann – 19h45 – Fox Sports e Facebook Watch Conmebol
  • Sol de América x Santa Fé – 19h45 – Facebook Watch Conmebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • Manchester United x Manchester City – 09h30 – ESPN Brasil e Star+
  • Brentford x Norwich – 12h – Star+
  • Chelsea x Burnley – 12h – ESPN Brasil e Star+
  • Crystal Palace x Wolverhampton – 12h – ESPN 2 e Star+
  • Brighton x Newcastle – 14h30 – ESPN Brasil e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • Espanyol x Granada – 10h – Star+
  • Celta x Barcelona – 12h15 – Star+
  • Alavés x Levante – 14h30 – Star+
  • Real Madrid x Rayo Vallecano – 17h – ESPN Brasil e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • Spezia x Torino – 11h – Star+
  • Juventus x Fiorentina – 14h – Fox Sports e Star+
  • Cagliari x Atalanta – 16h45 – ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • Bayern de Munique x Freiburg – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
  • Wolfsburg x Augsburg – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
  • Stuttgart x Arminia Bielefeld – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
  • Bochum x Hoffenheim – 11h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
  • RB Leipzig x Borussia Dortmund – 14h30 – Sem informação de transmissão

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • Lille x Angers – 13h – Star+
  • Bordeaux x Paris Saint-Germain – 17h – Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • Vizela x Estoril – 12h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
  • Portimonense x Belenenses SAD – 15h – Sem informação de transmissão
  • Vitória de Guimarães x Moreirense – 17h30 – Sem informação de transmissão
É permitida sua reprodução total ou parcial desde que seja citada a fonte. Opiniões emitidas em artigos e comentários são de responsabilidade exclusiva dos autores.
