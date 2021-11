Lutador morre após receber nocaute no boxe: veja momento dos golpes

Veja o momento do nocaute sofrido pelo jovem lutador:

TRAGIC: A boxer has died after a referee failed to stop a fight where he was visibly unable to continue. Taurai Zimunya, 24, was hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital following the non-title bout in Borrowdale on Sunday. The boxing board said it was "shaken" by the incident pic.twitter.com/OpkTbKMw8v

