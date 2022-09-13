Lista de vencedores do Emmy 2022 começa a ser divulgada; confira

“Succession” lidera com 25 indicações, seguida por “Ted Lasso” e “The White Lotus” com 20 cada, mas algumas categorias, em especial as técnicas, já foram anunciadas em eventos anteriores.
“Only Murders in the Building” aparece com 17 indicações e “Euphoria” teve 16, incluindo Zendaya, que tenta ganhar de novo como atriz de série de drama. “Round 6” se tornou a primeira produção em língua não inglesa indicada na categoria drama.
Os programas que poderiam concorrer ao Emmy deste ano tiveram que estrear entre junho de 2021 e maio de 2022.
Veja abaixo os vencedores da noite (em negrito) atualizados em tempo real:
Direção em série de drama
- Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
- Ben Stiller – “Ruptura”
- Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”
- Mark Mylod – “Succession”
- Cathy Yan – “Succession”
- Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”
- Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”
Roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
- Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”
- Alec Berg e Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, e Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’
- Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”
- Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
- Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Roteiro de especial de variedades
- “Ali Wong: Don Wong”
- “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”
- “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”
- “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”
Roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Danny Strong – “Dopesick”
- Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”
- Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”
- Mike White – “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”
Direção em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Danny Strong – “Dopesick”
- John Wells – “Maid”
- Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”
- Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”
- Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”
- Mike White – “The White Lotus”
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls”
- “Nailed It!”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Amanda Seyfried levou Emmy de atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV — Foto: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Toni Collette – “A Escada”
- Julia Garner – “Inventando Anna”
- Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
- Margaret Qualley – “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”
Atriz coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”
- Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
- Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”
- Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”
- Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”
- Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”
- Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
- Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
- Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler – “Barry”
- Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”
Sheryl Lee Ralph vence Emmy 2022 — Foto: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Alex Borstein, – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
- Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”
- Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Julia Garner leva Emmy 2022na categoria de atriz coadjuvante de série de drama — Foto: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Atriz coadjuvante de série de drama
- Patricia Arquette – “Ruptura”
- Julia Garner – “Ozark”
- Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”
- Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
- Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
- Sarah Snook – “Succession”
- Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”
Matthew Macfadyen leva Emmy na categoria de ator coadjuvante de série de drama — Foto: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Ator coadjuvante de série de drama
- Nicholas Braun – “Succession”
- Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
- Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”
- Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”
- John Turturro – “Ruptura”
- Christopher Walken – “Ruptura”
- Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”
Ator coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”
- Jake Lacy – “The White Lotus”
- Will Poulter – “Dopesick”
- Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”
- Peter Sarsgaard – “Dopesick”
- Michael Stuhlbarg – “Dopesick”
- Steve Zahn – “The White Lotus”
Ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Colin Firth – “A Escada”
- Andrew Garfield – “Em Nome do Céu”
- Oscar Isaac – “Cenas de um casamento”
- Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”
- Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Euphoria”
- “Ozark”
- “Ruptura”
- “Round 6”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
- “Yellowjackets”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Ruptura”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Atriz de série de comédia
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “A Comissária de Bordo”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- “Dopesick”
- “The Dropout”
- “Inventando Anna”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “The White Lotus”
Direção em série de comédia
- Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”
- Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”
- MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso”
- Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”
Roteiro em série de drama
- Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”
- Chris Mundy – “Ozark”
- Dan Erickson – “Ruptura”
- Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”
- Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”
- Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”