12 setembro 2022 9:23 pm

Lista de vencedores do Emmy 2022 começa a ser divulgada; confira

Michael Keaton foi o primeiro ganhador da noite. 'Succession' lidera com 25 indicações, seguida por 'Ted Lasso' e 'The White Lotus' com 20 cada

POR G1

Última atualização em 12/09/2022 21:23

Michael Keaton no Emmy 2022 — Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

O Emmy 2022 começou nesta segunda-feira (12), em Los Angeles, com apresentação de Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). Michael Keaton foi o primeiro vencedor da noite, como melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV por “Dopesick”.

“Succession” lidera com 25 indicações, seguida por “Ted Lasso” e “The White Lotus” com 20 cada, mas algumas categorias, em especial as técnicas, já foram anunciadas em eventos anteriores.

“Only Murders in the Building” aparece com 17 indicações e “Euphoria” teve 16, incluindo Zendaya, que tenta ganhar de novo como atriz de série de drama. “Round 6” se tornou a primeira produção em língua não inglesa indicada na categoria drama.

Os programas que poderiam concorrer ao Emmy deste ano tiveram que estrear entre junho de 2021 e maio de 2022.

Veja abaixo os vencedores da noite (em negrito) atualizados em tempo real:

Direção em série de drama

  • Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
  • Ben Stiller – “Ruptura”
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”
  • Mark Mylod – “Succession”
  • Cathy Yan – “Succession”
  • Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”
  • Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”

Roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
  • Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”
  • Alec Berg e Bill Hader – “Barry”
  • Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, e Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’
  • Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”
  • Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”
  • Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Ator de comédia

  • Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader – “Barry”
  • Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
  • Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Roteiro de especial de variedades

  • “Ali Wong: Don Wong”
  • “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”
  • “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”
  • “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”

