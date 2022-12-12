26.3 C
Rio Branco
12 dezembro 2022 10:57 am

Globo de Ouro anuncia os indicados para premiação de 2023: veja lista

O cantor Snoop Dogg foi o responsável pelo anúncio das 27 categorias do Globo de Ouro, sendo cinco indicados em cada uma delas

POR METRÓPOLES

Última atualização em 12/12/2022 10:56

Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023 foram anunciados pela Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, nesta segunda-feira (12/12), durante evento no Beverly Hilton Hotel, em Los Angeles (EUA).

O cantor Snoop Dogg foi o responsável pelo anúncio das 27 categorias, sendo cinco indicados em cada uma delas.

A cerimônia dos vencedores acontece em 10 de janeiro do próximo ano, e marca o retorno da transmissão do Globo de Ouro para a televisão aberta.

Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023:

Melhor filme de animação

  • Pinóquio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
  • Red: Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor ator em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird
  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

  • F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Melhor ator em série de TV – Comédia/musical

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Melhor série de TV – Comédia/ musical

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wandinha

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia-musical ou drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Melhor série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

  • Black Bird
  • Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Pam and Tommy
  • The Dropout
  • The White Lotus: Sicily

