Globo de Ouro anuncia os indicados para premiação de 2023: veja lista

Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023 foram anunciados pela Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, nesta segunda-feira (12/12), durante evento no Beverly Hilton Hotel, em Los Angeles (EUA).
O cantor Snoop Dogg foi o responsável pelo anúncio das 27 categorias, sendo cinco indicados em cada uma delas.
- Publicidade-
A cerimônia dos vencedores acontece em 10 de janeiro do próximo ano, e marca o retorno da transmissão do Globo de Ouro para a televisão aberta.
Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023:
Melhor filme de animação
- Pinóquio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
- Red: Crescer é uma Fera
Melhor ator em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Melhor ator em série de TV – Comédia/musical
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Melhor série de TV – Comédia/ musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wandinha
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia-musical ou drama
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Melhor série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily