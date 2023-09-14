Sony revela PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023

0
Os jogos do PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023 acabam de ser revelados oficialmente pela Sony. Os assinantes poderão explorar diversas novidades no Catálogo de Jogos a partir da próxima terça-feira (19).
Um dos grandes destaques ficou para NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (leia análise), como adiantado anteriormente por billbil-kun. A lista completa pode ser encontrada abaixo:
PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023
Catálogo de Jogos
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4
- Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4
- Unpacking | PS4, PS5
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5
- This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5
- Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5
- Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4
- Tails Noir | PS4, PS5
- Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5
- West of Dead | PS4
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5
Clássicos
- Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4
- Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4