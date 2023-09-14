Sony revela PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023

Os jogos do PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023 acabam de ser revelados oficialmente pela Sony. Os assinantes poderão explorar diversas novidades no Catálogo de Jogos a partir da próxima terça-feira (19).

Um dos grandes destaques ficou para NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (leia análise), como adiantado anteriormente por billbil-kun. A lista completa pode ser encontrada abaixo:

PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023

Catálogo de Jogos

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4

Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

Unpacking | PS4, PS5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

West of Dead | PS4

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5

Clássicos