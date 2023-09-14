14 de setembro de 2023
Universo POP
  • Atualizado em
  • 14 de setembro de 2023

Sony revela PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023

Jogos ficarão disponíveis na próxima semana no Catálogo de Jogos

FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail
[Oficial] Sony revela PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023

Os jogos do PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023 acabam de ser revelados oficialmente pela Sony. Os assinantes poderão explorar diversas novidades no Catálogo de Jogos a partir da próxima terça-feira (19).

Um dos grandes destaques ficou para NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (leia análise), como adiantado anteriormente por billbil-kun. A lista completa pode ser encontrada abaixo:

PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023

Catálogo de Jogos

  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4

  • Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

  • Unpacking | PS4, PS5

  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

  • This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

  • Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

  • Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

  • Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

  • Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

  • West of Dead | PS4

  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5

Clássicos

  • Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

VEJA TAMBÉM

Novo iOS ‘aposenta’ iPhones antigos; veja quais ainda valem a pena comprar

Vírus de celular desvia Pix e tira todo dinheiro de conta; saiba como se proteger

Preço do iPhone 15 no Brasil: 6 coisas que você pode comprar com o valor

CBLOL 2023: audiência supera LCS pela 3ª vez; veja números

Canais do WhatsApp: tudo sobre nova função do app de mensagens

ChatGPT acerta diagnóstico de criança após ela passar por 17 médicos

Apple divulga preços no Brasil: saiba quanto custará o iPhone 15

Revestimento em titânio, nova câmera e preços: saiba tudo do iPhone 15

iPhone 15: foto ‘periscópio’, bateria duradoura e aparelho 10% mais leve; veja as novidades

eFootball 2024 chega com evolução na gameplay; veja novidades

PUBLICIDADE
logo-contil-1.png
FALE COM O CONTILNET Anuncie (Publicidade) Fale conosco Trabalhe conosco Denuncie Vende Fácil Segurança e privacidade

ESCOLHA DO EDITOR

Sony revela PS Plus Extra e Deluxe de setembro de 2023

siga-nos

ContilNet Notícias

© 2023 ContilNet Notícias – Todos os direitos reservados. Desenvolvido e hospedado por TupaHost

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Envelope
© 2023 ContilNet Notícias – Todos os direitos reservados. Desenvolvido e hospedado por TupaHost