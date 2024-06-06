Revista americana elege 300 melhores discos da história com dois brasileiros no top 50; veja lista

O melhor disco da história, na opinião dos colaboradores da Paste, é “Songs in the key of life”, de Stevie Wonder. “O mundo não sabia fazer música até Stevie Wonder começar a fazê-la”, observa a revista em sua justificativa. Na segunda colocação, aparece “Disintegration” (1989), do The Cure; seguido de “Hounds of love” (1985), de Kate Bush, em terceiro; “Sign o’ the Times”, de Prince, em quarto; e “Abbey Road”, dos Beatles, na quinta colocação.