Call of Duty Black Ops 6: tudo sobre Zumbis, Game Pass, requisitos e mais

For those curious about our map size variety at launch: the majority of #BlackOps6‘s Core 6v6 maps are medium-sized, similar in size to Raid or Summit.

There are 16 Multiplayer maps at launch, which we’ve broken down by size below:

▪️ Vault – Medium

▪️ Protocol – Medium

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 9, 2024