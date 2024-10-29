Halloween do Steam tem Mortal Kombat por R$ 23 e mais jogos até 90% off

Confira algumas das melhores ofertas da promoção de Halloween Festival Susteam da loja digital Steam com descontos em Mortal Kombat, Mafia, Hogwarts Legacy e mais

A loja digital Steam deu início à sua promoção oficial de Halloween (Dia das Bruxas), o Festival Susteam, em português, ou Steam Scream Fest 2024, no original em inglês. A promoção será realizada até o dia 4 de novembro, às 15h no horário de Brasília, e traz promoções pesadas de até mais de 90% em vários games para PC. Alguns dos jogos com maior desconto incluem Mortal Kombat 11, por R$ 23, além deBack 4 Blood, State of Decay 2Battlefield 2042 e outros títulos por menos de R$ 30.

Mortal Kombat 11 — Foto: Divulgação/Warner Bros. Games

Há também ótimos descontos em jogos como Mafia: Definitive Edition, Sons of the ForestAtomic HeartCult of the LambHogwarts LegacyLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthEsquadrão Suicida: Mate a Liga da Justiça, Dave the Diver e mais. Veja, a seguir, as principais promoções do período.

O Festival Susteam ou Steam Scream Fest 2024 trouxe vários descontos em games de PC para o Halloween (Dia das Bruxas) — Foto: Reprodução/Steam

O festival de ofertas trouxe ainda descontos em jogos de alta qualidade como Red Dead Redemption 2 por R$ 139,96, Dead Space (Remake) por R$ 74,70, Hogwarts Legacy por R$ 74,99 e o recente Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden por R$ 107,94. Jogadores encontrarão ótimos preços também em games como Lies of PStar Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lost Judgment, Inscryption, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Valheim, V Rising e o menor preço já registrado para o FPS Atomic Heart.

Duas boas recomendações por preços em conta são a coletânea The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series com todas as suas temporadas (The Walking Dead: Season One até 4) por R$ 33,74 e o jogo de terror The Quarry da Supermassive Games (de Until Dawn) por R$ 36,08.

Lies of P é outro jogo com desconto no Festival Susteam, evento focado no Halloween — Foto: Divulgação/Fireshine Games

Para fãs de jogos da Sony no PC há vários games da empresa na promoção. O remake The Last of Us Parte 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered e Returnal estão todos disponíveis por R$ 149,94 cada. O game extra Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales pode ser adquirido por R$ 119,94 enquanto o game de “zumbis” em mundo aberto Days Gone sai bem baratinho por R$ 49,97.

Já os gamers que estiverem procurando por jogos de terror para curtir em multiplayer a promoção está repleta de títulos como Back 4 Blood por R$ 27,99, Phasmophobia por R$ 44,99, Lethal Company por R$ 23,09 e Dead by Daylight por R$ 23,98. Para usuários em busca de pechinchas, como games abaixo de R$ 10, há ótimas promoções em Dying LightThe ForestDon’t Starve TogetherBelowOxenfree, The Talos Principle, InsideBesiege e o clássico Alice: Madness Returns.

Melhores ofertas da promoção Festival Susteam / Steam Scream Fest 2024

  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – R$ 19,99
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – R$ 5,99
  • Oxenfree – R$ 3,29
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 139,96
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition – R$ 14,99
  • Wizard with a Gun – R$ 23,99
  • Battlefield 2042 – R$ 23,99
  • Wild Hearts – R$ 74,75
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – R$ 104,65
  • Atomic Heart – R$ 79,96
  • Inscryption – R$ 19,99
  • Lost Judgment – R$ 74,70
  • Risk of Rain 2 – R$ 19,79
  • Biomutant – R$ 18,75
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! – R$ 89,98
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – R$ 174,95
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – R$ 124,50
  • Hogwarts Legacy – R$ 74,99
  • Cult of the Lamb – R$ 32,47
  • Fear 2 Project Origin – R$ 13,99
  • Dead by Daylight – R$ 23,98
  • DayZ – R$ 74,99
  • Back 4 Blood – R$ 27,99
  • Terra média: Sombras da Guerra – R$ 22,99
  • Sons of the Forest – R$ 48,94
  • The Forest – R$ 7,59
  • Phasmophobia – R$ 44,99
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – R$ 22,99
  • Dying Light – R$ 7,64
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition – R$ 99,60
  • A Way Out – R$ 17,80
  • Evil West – R$ 53,97
  • Judgment – R$ 59,98
  • Remnant: From the Ashes – R$ 22,64
  • Hollow Knight – R$ 23,49
  • Valheim – R$ 18,99
  • Hunt Showdown 1896 – R$ 65,99
  • Lethal Company – R$ 23,09
  • Slay the Princess – R$ 43,99
  • The Outlast Trials – R$ 72,35
  • Dead Space (Remake) – R$ 74,70
  • Library of Ruina – R$ 26,09
  • Escaping the Backrooms – R$ 16,55
  • Dark Hours – R$ 29,36
  • Backrooms: Escape Together – R$ 21,19
  • Subnautica – R$ 62,25
  • The Walking Dead – The Telltale Definitive Series – R$ 33,74
  • Buckshot Roulette – R$ 8,49
  • Project Zomboid – R$ 40,19
  • The Last of Us Parte 1 – R$ 149,94
  • Dead Island 2 – R$ 174,30
  • GTFO – R$ 37,49
  • Dredge – R$ 53,99
  • The Talos Principle – R$ 8,99
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – R$ 50,99
  • System Shock – R$ 79,60
  • Wartales – R$ 71,49
  • Inside – R$ 7,40
  • Aliens: Dark Descent – R$ 69,95
  • Vampyr – R$ 27,98
  • Days Gone – R$ 49,97
  • Salt and Sanctuary – R$ 8,49
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – R$ 107,94
  • House Flipper – R$ 18,49
  • Besiege – R$ 9,49
  • Cocoon – R$ 40,79
  • Little Nightmares 2 – R$ 42,05
  • Twelve Minutes – R$ 27,19
  • Esquadrão Suicida: Mate a Liga da Justiça – R$ 55,99
  • Alice: Madness Returns – R$ 7,35
  • Stray – R$ 47,99
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – R$ 149,94
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – R$ 119,94
  • Lies of P – R$ 149,94
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – R$ 45,98
  • Returnal – R$ 149,94
  • Dave the Diver – R$ 41,99
  • Cities: Skylines – R$ 26,99
  • Worshipers of Cthulhu – R$ 66,59
  • Darkest Dungeon – R$ 64,79
  • Forgive me Father 2 – R$ 62,89
  • Signalis – R$ 41,99
  • Don’t Starve Together – R$ 5,17
  • The Quarry – R$ 36,08
  • V Rising – R$ 71,39
  • Necrobarista – R$ 12,91
  • Parkitect – R$ 29,99
  • Ripout – R$ 29,99
  • Midnight Ghost Hunt – R$ 9,49
  • Below – R$ 7,12
  • Night of the Dead – R$ 35,59
  • Noita – R$ 15,19
  • The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales – R$ 18,79
  • Owlboy – R$ 14,99

 

Com informações de Steam, GG Deals (1 e 2)

