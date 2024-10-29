Halloween do Steam tem Mortal Kombat por R$ 23 e mais jogos até 90% off

A loja digital Steam deu início à sua promoção oficial de Halloween (Dia das Bruxas), o Festival Susteam, em português, ou Steam Scream Fest 2024, no original em inglês. A promoção será realizada até o dia 4 de novembro, às 15h no horário de Brasília, e traz promoções pesadas de até mais de 90% em vários games para PC. Alguns dos jogos com maior desconto incluem Mortal Kombat 11, por R$ 23, além deBack 4 Blood, State of Decay 2, Battlefield 2042 e outros títulos por menos de R$ 30.
Há também ótimos descontos em jogos como Mafia: Definitive Edition, Sons of the Forest, Atomic Heart, Cult of the Lamb, Hogwarts Legacy, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Esquadrão Suicida: Mate a Liga da Justiça, Dave the Diver e mais. Veja, a seguir, as principais promoções do período.
O festival de ofertas trouxe ainda descontos em jogos de alta qualidade como Red Dead Redemption 2 por R$ 139,96, Dead Space (Remake) por R$ 74,70, Hogwarts Legacy por R$ 74,99 e o recente Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden por R$ 107,94. Jogadores encontrarão ótimos preços também em games como Lies of P, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lost Judgment, Inscryption, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Valheim, V Rising e o menor preço já registrado para o FPS Atomic Heart.
Duas boas recomendações por preços em conta são a coletânea The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series com todas as suas temporadas (The Walking Dead: Season One até 4) por R$ 33,74 e o jogo de terror The Quarry da Supermassive Games (de Until Dawn) por R$ 36,08.
Para fãs de jogos da Sony no PC há vários games da empresa na promoção. O remake The Last of Us Parte 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered e Returnal estão todos disponíveis por R$ 149,94 cada. O game extra Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales pode ser adquirido por R$ 119,94 enquanto o game de “zumbis” em mundo aberto Days Gone sai bem baratinho por R$ 49,97.
Já os gamers que estiverem procurando por jogos de terror para curtir em multiplayer a promoção está repleta de títulos como Back 4 Blood por R$ 27,99, Phasmophobia por R$ 44,99, Lethal Company por R$ 23,09 e Dead by Daylight por R$ 23,98. Para usuários em busca de pechinchas, como games abaixo de R$ 10, há ótimas promoções em Dying Light, The Forest, Don’t Starve Together, Below, Oxenfree, The Talos Principle, Inside, Besiege e o clássico Alice: Madness Returns.
Melhores ofertas da promoção Festival Susteam / Steam Scream Fest 2024
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – R$ 19,99
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – R$ 5,99
- Oxenfree – R$ 3,29
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 139,96
- Weird West: Definitive Edition – R$ 14,99
- Wizard with a Gun – R$ 23,99
- Battlefield 2042 – R$ 23,99
- Wild Hearts – R$ 74,75
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – R$ 104,65
- Atomic Heart – R$ 79,96
- Inscryption – R$ 19,99
- Lost Judgment – R$ 74,70
- Risk of Rain 2 – R$ 19,79
- Biomutant – R$ 18,75
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – R$ 89,98
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – R$ 174,95
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – R$ 124,50
- Hogwarts Legacy – R$ 74,99
- Cult of the Lamb – R$ 32,47
- Fear 2 Project Origin – R$ 13,99
- Dead by Daylight – R$ 23,98
- DayZ – R$ 74,99
- Back 4 Blood – R$ 27,99
- Terra média: Sombras da Guerra – R$ 22,99
- Sons of the Forest – R$ 48,94
- The Forest – R$ 7,59
- Phasmophobia – R$ 44,99
- Mortal Kombat 11 – R$ 22,99
- Dying Light – R$ 7,64
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition – R$ 99,60
- A Way Out – R$ 17,80
- Evil West – R$ 53,97
- Judgment – R$ 59,98
- Remnant: From the Ashes – R$ 22,64
- Hollow Knight – R$ 23,49
- Valheim – R$ 18,99
- Hunt Showdown 1896 – R$ 65,99
- Lethal Company – R$ 23,09
- Slay the Princess – R$ 43,99
- The Outlast Trials – R$ 72,35
- Dead Space (Remake) – R$ 74,70
- Library of Ruina – R$ 26,09
- Escaping the Backrooms – R$ 16,55
- Dark Hours – R$ 29,36
- Backrooms: Escape Together – R$ 21,19
- Subnautica – R$ 62,25
- The Walking Dead – The Telltale Definitive Series – R$ 33,74
- Buckshot Roulette – R$ 8,49
- Project Zomboid – R$ 40,19
- The Last of Us Parte 1 – R$ 149,94
- Dead Island 2 – R$ 174,30
- GTFO – R$ 37,49
- Dredge – R$ 53,99
- The Talos Principle – R$ 8,99
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – R$ 50,99
- System Shock – R$ 79,60
- Wartales – R$ 71,49
- Inside – R$ 7,40
- Aliens: Dark Descent – R$ 69,95
- Vampyr – R$ 27,98
- Days Gone – R$ 49,97
- Salt and Sanctuary – R$ 8,49
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – R$ 107,94
- House Flipper – R$ 18,49
- Besiege – R$ 9,49
- Cocoon – R$ 40,79
- Little Nightmares 2 – R$ 42,05
- Twelve Minutes – R$ 27,19
- Esquadrão Suicida: Mate a Liga da Justiça – R$ 55,99
- Alice: Madness Returns – R$ 7,35
- Stray – R$ 47,99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – R$ 149,94
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – R$ 119,94
- Lies of P – R$ 149,94
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – R$ 45,98
- Returnal – R$ 149,94
- Dave the Diver – R$ 41,99
- Cities: Skylines – R$ 26,99
- Worshipers of Cthulhu – R$ 66,59
- Darkest Dungeon – R$ 64,79
- Forgive me Father 2 – R$ 62,89
- Signalis – R$ 41,99
- Don’t Starve Together – R$ 5,17
- The Quarry – R$ 36,08
- V Rising – R$ 71,39
- Necrobarista – R$ 12,91
- Parkitect – R$ 29,99
- Ripout – R$ 29,99
- Midnight Ghost Hunt – R$ 9,49
- Below – R$ 7,12
- Night of the Dead – R$ 35,59
- Noita – R$ 15,19
- The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales – R$ 18,79
- Owlboy – R$ 14,99