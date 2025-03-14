A Promoção de Outono do Steam 2025 já começou em meio à Semana do Consumidor, trazendo uma seleção imperdível de títulos para PC e/ou Steam Deck por menos de R$ 50. Disponível até o dia 20 de março, a lista de ofertas inclui alguns dos jogos mais populares da loja, como The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hades, Hollow Knight e A Way Out, todos em alguns dos seus menores preços históricos. Assim, esse é o momento ideal para você economizar e expandir sua biblioteca sem gastar muito. Veja as melhores ofertas a seguir.
Uma seleção de jogos populares para os jogadores experimentarem sem pesar tanto no bolso está disponível no Steam por tempo limitado. É o caso de The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, que está à venda por apenas R$ 25,99, com desconto de 80%. O mesmo vale para Hades, saindo por R$ 29,59 (-60%), e para A Way Out, por R$ 23,85 (-85%).
Se você procura opções ainda mais baratas, pode comprar títulos como Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, cujo preço é de R$ 8,90, com desconto de 90% em relação ao valor geralmente praticado, além de Stardew Valley, por R$ 14,99 (-40%). Há ainda Hollow Knight, Chrono Trigger, Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition e mais. Confira as principais ofertas:
50 jogos de PC para comprar agora por menos de R$ 30 no Steam
- Anno 1800 – R$ 17,99 (-90%)
- As Dusk Falls – R$ 29,75 (-75%)
- Astroneer – R$ 29,36 (-67%)
- A Way Out – R$ 23,85 (-85%)
- Battlefield 2042 – R$ 19,92 (-92%)
- Bloons TD 6 – R$ 5,57 (-80%)
- Bramble: The Mountain King – R$ 17,79 (-80%)
- Chrono Trigger – R$ 12,49 (-75%)
- Code Vein – R$ 22,49 (-85%)
- Conan Exiles – R$ 9,94 (-90%)
- Cuphead – R$ 25,89 (-80%)
- Dead Cells – R$ 23,74 (-50%)
- Deep Rock Galactic – R$ 19,13 (-67%)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – R$ 18,87 (-75%)
- Doom – R$ 6,15 (-90%)
- Enter the Gungeon – R$ 4,69 (-90%)
- Far Cry: New Dawn – R$ 11,99 (-90%)
- Green Hell – R$ 15,67 (-67%)
- Hades – R$ 29,59 (-60%)
- Heavy Rain – R$ 5,99 (-90%)
- Hollow Knight – R$ 23,49 (-50%)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – R$ 18,99 (-90%)
- Inscryption – R$ 19,99 (-60%)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – R$ 29,90 (-90%)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition – R$ 13,95 (-95%)
- Need for Speed Unbound – R$ 20,93 (-93%)
- Noita – R$ 15,19 (-60%)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – R$ 19,80 (-80%)
- Oxygen Not Included – R$ 15,63 (-66%)
- Quantum Break – R$ 14,59 (-80%)
- Raft – R$ 24,78 (-33%)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – R$ 20,99 (-70%)
- Salt and Sacrifice – R$ 17,99 (-70%)
- Slay the Spire – R$ 18,74 (-75%)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – R$ 26,69 (-70%)
- Songs of Conquest – R$ 21 (-72%)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – R$ 8,89 (-90%)
- Stardew Valley – R$ 14,99 (-40%)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – R$ 29,85 (-85%)
- The Callisto Protocol – R$ 24,30 (-85%)
- The Elder Scrolls Online – R$ 6,15 (-90%)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition – R$ 7,39 (-90%)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – R$ 26,69 (-70%)
- The Sinking City – R$ 29,80 (-80%)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – R$ 13,49 (-90%)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R$ 25,99 (-80%)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – R$ 8,90 (-90%)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – R$ 16,99 (-80%)
- Twelve Minutes – R$ 27,19 (-60%)
- Undertale – R$ 1,99 (-90%)
Com informações de GG.deals