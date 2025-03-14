50 jogos de PC para comprar agora por menos de R$ 30 no Steam

A Promoção de Outono do Steam 2025 já começou em meio à Semana do Consumidor, trazendo uma seleção imperdível de títulos para PC e/ou Steam Deck por menos de R$ 50. Disponível até o dia 20 de março, a lista de ofertas inclui alguns dos jogos mais populares da loja, como The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hades, Hollow Knight e A Way Out, todos em alguns dos seus menores preços históricos. Assim, esse é o momento ideal para você economizar e expandir sua biblioteca sem gastar muito. Veja as melhores ofertas a seguir.