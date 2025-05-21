21 de maio de 2025
The Witcher 3 faz 10 anos e tem menor preço da história; veja quanto

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt está celebrando seu 10º aniversário em 2025 com uma promoção que oferece o game base da produtora CD Projekt Red pelo seu menor preço histórico em um desconto de 90% saindo por apenas R$ 12,99 na loja digital Steam. Há descontos também nos consoles, nas Edições Completas com DLCs, nas expansões por DLC separadas e mais. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt está disponível também para Xbox Series XXbox Series S e Xbox One por R$ 14,30 (90% off), Nintendo Switch por R$ 44,99 (75% off) e no PlayStation 5 (PS5) e PlayStation 4 (PS4) em sua Edição Completa por R$ 51,97 (75% off). Veja todas as ofertas e mais detalhes do game a seguir.

Lançado originalmente em 19 de maio de 2015 para PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One e PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt é o terceiro game da franquia baseada nos livros do autor polonês Andrzej Sapkowski sobre o bruxo Geralt. O protagonista faz parte de uma raça de caçadores de monstros chamados de bruxos que se especializam em rastrear e eliminar criaturas enquanto lidam com um estigma social por não serem aceitos pela população. Em The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt o personagem precisa ainda lidar com um perigo que ameaça sua filha Ciri, uma força sobrenatural chamada Caçada Selvagem, que está atrás dela.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ganha descontos de até 90% em aniversário de 10 anos — Foto: Divulgação/CD Projekt RED

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt é o mais conhecido dos títulos da franquia elevando sua popularidade ao ponto de gerar vários jogos paralelos como o game de cartas Gwent, versões melhoradas de The Witcher 1 e The Witcher 2 e futuramente um remake do primeiro jogo (The Witcher Remake). Os games originais também estão em promoção no PC, apesar de serem um pouco menos intuitivos para jogar em relação ao terceiro. O sucesso da franquia garantiu também uma série de TV produzida pela Netflix estrelando o ator Henry Cavill como Geralt nas primeiras temporadas e Liam Hemsworth a partir da quarta temporada.

The Witcher: veja todas as ofertas no PC

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Steam) – R$ 12,99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Epic Games Store) – R$ 19,99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (GOG Galaxy) – R$ 13,00
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass (Steam, GOG Galaxy) – R$ 20,99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Steam) – R$ 31,99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (GOG Galaxy) – R$ 32,00
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (Steam, GOG Galaxy) – R$ 17,99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone (Steam, GOG Galaxy) – R$ 8,99
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Steam, GOG Galaxy) – R$ 11,19
  • The Witcher Adventure Game (Steam, GOG Galaxy) – R$ 4,49
  • The Witcher Trilogy (Steam) – R$ 24,50
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut (Steam) – R$ 5,24
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut (GOG Galaxy) – R$ 2,49
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition (Steam, GOG Galaxy) – R$ 8,99

The Witcher: veja todas as ofertas no PC

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (PS5, PS4) – R$ 51,97
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (XBSX/S, XB) – R$ 14,30
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (XBSX/S, XB) – R$ 38
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Passe de Expansão (XBSX/S, XB) – R$ 19,50
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (XBSX/S, XB) – R$ 16,80
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone (XBSX/S, XB) – R$ 8,40
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (SW) – R$ 44,99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (SW) – R$ 32,48
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone (SW) – R$ 16,24

Com informações de GG DealsThe WitcherSteamGOGEpic Games StorePlayStation StoreMicrosoft StoreNintendo Game Store

