The Witcher 3 faz 10 anos e tem menor preço da história; veja quanto

Lançado originalmente em 19 de maio de 2015 para PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One e PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt é o terceiro game da franquia baseada nos livros do autor polonês Andrzej Sapkowski sobre o bruxo Geralt. O protagonista faz parte de uma raça de caçadores de monstros chamados de bruxos que se especializam em rastrear e eliminar criaturas enquanto lidam com um estigma social por não serem aceitos pela população. Em The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt o personagem precisa ainda lidar com um perigo que ameaça sua filha Ciri, uma força sobrenatural chamada Caçada Selvagem, que está atrás dela.