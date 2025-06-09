9 de junho de 2025
Confira a lista completa de vencedores do Tony Awards 2025

Escrito por Metrópoles
O Tony Awards 2025, maior prêmio do teatro dos Estados Unidos, aconteceu na noite do último domingo (8/6), em Nova York (EUA) e reuniu grandes estrelas. A cerimônia foi comandada por Cynthia Erivo, indicada ao Oscar por Wicked.

O destaque da premiação foi Maybe Happy Ending, com seis estatuetas, incluindo Melhor Musical. A peça da Broadway conta a história de dois robôs que foram descartados que constróem um relacionamento durante uma viagem. Já Buena Vista Social Club, ambientado em Cuba, levou quatro estatuetas para casa.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores:

Melhor Musical

Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat

Melhor Revival de Musical

Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.

Melhor Ator

Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending)
Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw)
Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.)
Jonathan Groff (Just in Time)
James Monroe Iglehart (A Wonderful World)
Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins)

Melhor Atriz

Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her)
Audra McDonald (Gypsy)
Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical)
Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.)
Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her)

Ator Coadjuvante

Brooks Ashmanskas (SMASH)
Jeb Brown (Dead Outlaw)
Danny Burstein (Gypsy)
Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat)
Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins)

Atriz Coadjuvante

Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club)
Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw)
Gracie Lawrence (Just in Time)
Justina Machado (Real Women Have Curves)
Joy Woods (Gypsy)

Melhor Livro

Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat

Trilha Original

Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves

Cenografia

Swept Away
Maybe Happy Ending
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Just in Time

Figurino

Buena Vista Social Club
BOOP! The Musical
Maybe Happy Ending
Death Becomes Her
Just in Time

Iluminação

Sunset Blvd.
Buena Vista Social Club
Floyd Collins
Maybe Happy Ending
Death Becomes Her

Som

Buena Vista Social Club
Sunset Blvd.
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Floyd Collins

Direção

Buena Vista Social Club
Maybe Happy Ending
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Sunset Blvd.

Coreografia

SMASH
Gypsy
Death Becomes Her
BOOP! The Musical
Buena Vista Social Club

Orquestração

Buena Vista Social Club
Floyd Collins
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Sunset Boulevard

Melhor Peça

English
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose

Melhor Revival de Peça

Eureka Day
Romeo + Juliet
Our Town
Yellow Face

Melhor Ator de Peça

George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck)
Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!)
Jon Michael Hill (Purpose)
Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face)
Harry Lennix (Purpose)
Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)

Melhor Atriz de Peça

Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California)
Mia Farrow (The Roommate)
LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose)
Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain)
Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Ator Coadjuvante de Peça

Glenn Davis (Purpose)
Gabriel Ebert (John Proctor Is the Villain)
Francis Jue (Yellow Face)
Bob Odenkirk (Glengarry Glen Ross)
Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!)

Atriz Coadjuvante de Peça

Tala Ashe (English)
Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day)
Marjan Neshat (English)
Fina Strazza (John Proctor Is the Villain)
Kara Young (Purpose)

Cenografia

English
The Hills of California
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Good Night, and Good Luck

Figurino

Good Night, and Good Luck
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Hills of California
Oh, Mary!
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Iluminação

Good Night, and Good Luck
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Direção

English
The Hills of California
Oh, Mary!
John Proctor Is the Villain
The Picture of Dorian Gray

Som

Good Night, and Good Luck
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

