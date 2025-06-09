confira-a-lista-completa-de-vencedores-do-tony-awards-2025

O Tony Awards 2025, maior prêmio do teatro dos Estados Unidos, aconteceu na noite do último domingo (8/6), em Nova York (EUA) e reuniu grandes estrelas. A cerimônia foi comandada por Cynthia Erivo, indicada ao Oscar por Wicked.

O destaque da premiação foi Maybe Happy Ending, com seis estatuetas, incluindo Melhor Musical. A peça da Broadway conta a história de dois robôs que foram descartados que constróem um relacionamento durante uma viagem. Já Buena Vista Social Club, ambientado em Cuba, levou quatro estatuetas para casa.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores:

Melhor Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Melhor Revival de Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Melhor Ator

Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending)

Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw)

Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.)

Jonathan Groff (Just in Time)

James Monroe Iglehart (A Wonderful World)

Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins)

Melhor Atriz

Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her)

Audra McDonald (Gypsy)

Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical)

Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.)

Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her)

Ator Coadjuvante

Brooks Ashmanskas (SMASH)

Jeb Brown (Dead Outlaw)

Danny Burstein (Gypsy)

Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat)

Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins)

Atriz Coadjuvante

Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club)

Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw)

Gracie Lawrence (Just in Time)

Justina Machado (Real Women Have Curves)

Joy Woods (Gypsy)

Melhor Livro

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Trilha Original

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Cenografia

Swept Away

Maybe Happy Ending

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just in Time

Figurino

Buena Vista Social Club

BOOP! The Musical

Maybe Happy Ending

Death Becomes Her

Just in Time

Iluminação

Sunset Blvd.

Buena Vista Social Club

Floyd Collins

Maybe Happy Ending

Death Becomes Her

Som

Buena Vista Social Club

Sunset Blvd.

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Floyd Collins

Direção

Buena Vista Social Club

Maybe Happy Ending

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Sunset Blvd.

Coreografia

SMASH

Gypsy

Death Becomes Her

BOOP! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Orquestração

Buena Vista Social Club

Floyd Collins

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Sunset Boulevard

Melhor Peça

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Melhor Revival de Peça

Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Our Town

Yellow Face

Melhor Ator de Peça

George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck)

Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!)

Jon Michael Hill (Purpose)

Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face)

Harry Lennix (Purpose)

Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)

Melhor Atriz de Peça

Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California)

Mia Farrow (The Roommate)

LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose)

Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain)

Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Ator Coadjuvante de Peça

Glenn Davis (Purpose)

Gabriel Ebert (John Proctor Is the Villain)

Francis Jue (Yellow Face)

Bob Odenkirk (Glengarry Glen Ross)

Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!)

Atriz Coadjuvante de Peça

Tala Ashe (English)

Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day)

Marjan Neshat (English)

Fina Strazza (John Proctor Is the Villain)

Kara Young (Purpose)

Cenografia

English

The Hills of California

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Good Night, and Good Luck

Figurino

Good Night, and Good Luck

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Hills of California

Oh, Mary!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Iluminação

Good Night, and Good Luck

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Direção

English

The Hills of California

Oh, Mary!

John Proctor Is the Villain

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Som

Good Night, and Good Luck

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Stranger Things: The First Shadow