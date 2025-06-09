confira-a-lista-completa-de-vencedores-do-tony-awards-2025

O Tony Awards 2025, maior prêmio do teatro dos Estados Unidos, aconteceu na noite do último domingo (8/6), em Nova York (EUA) e reuniu grandes estrelas. A cerimônia foi comandada por Cynthia Erivo, indicada ao Oscar por Wicked.
O destaque da premiação foi Maybe Happy Ending, com seis estatuetas, incluindo Melhor Musical. A peça da Broadway conta a história de dois robôs que foram descartados que constróem um relacionamento durante uma viagem. Já Buena Vista Social Club, ambientado em Cuba, levou quatro estatuetas para casa.
Confira a lista completa de vencedores:
Melhor Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Melhor Revival de Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.
Melhor Ator
Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending)
Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw)
Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.)
Jonathan Groff (Just in Time)
James Monroe Iglehart (A Wonderful World)
Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins)
Melhor Atriz
Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her)
Audra McDonald (Gypsy)
Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical)
Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.)
Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her)
Ator Coadjuvante
Brooks Ashmanskas (SMASH)
Jeb Brown (Dead Outlaw)
Danny Burstein (Gypsy)
Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat)
Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins)
Atriz Coadjuvante
Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club)
Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw)
Gracie Lawrence (Just in Time)
Justina Machado (Real Women Have Curves)
Joy Woods (Gypsy)
Melhor Livro
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Trilha Original
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
Cenografia
Swept Away
Maybe Happy Ending
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Just in Time
Figurino
Buena Vista Social Club
BOOP! The Musical
Maybe Happy Ending
Death Becomes Her
Just in Time
Iluminação
Sunset Blvd.
Buena Vista Social Club
Floyd Collins
Maybe Happy Ending
Death Becomes Her
Som
Buena Vista Social Club
Sunset Blvd.
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Floyd Collins
Direção
Buena Vista Social Club
Maybe Happy Ending
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Sunset Blvd.
Coreografia
SMASH
Gypsy
Death Becomes Her
BOOP! The Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Orquestração
Buena Vista Social Club
Floyd Collins
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Sunset Boulevard
Melhor Peça
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Melhor Revival de Peça
Eureka Day
Romeo + Juliet
Our Town
Yellow Face
Melhor Ator de Peça
George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck)
Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!)
Jon Michael Hill (Purpose)
Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face)
Harry Lennix (Purpose)
Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)
Melhor Atriz de Peça
Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California)
Mia Farrow (The Roommate)
LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose)
Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain)
Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray)
Ator Coadjuvante de Peça
Glenn Davis (Purpose)
Gabriel Ebert (John Proctor Is the Villain)
Francis Jue (Yellow Face)
Bob Odenkirk (Glengarry Glen Ross)
Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!)
Atriz Coadjuvante de Peça
Tala Ashe (English)
Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day)
Marjan Neshat (English)
Fina Strazza (John Proctor Is the Villain)
Kara Young (Purpose)
Cenografia
English
The Hills of California
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Good Night, and Good Luck
Figurino
Good Night, and Good Luck
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Hills of California
Oh, Mary!
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Iluminação
Good Night, and Good Luck
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Direção
English
The Hills of California
Oh, Mary!
John Proctor Is the Villain
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Som
Good Night, and Good Luck
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Stranger Things: The First Shadow