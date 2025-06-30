Steam Summer Sale: mais de 100 jogos imperdíveis por até R$ 50

A Promoção de Férias do Steam está no ar com milhares de jogos de PC com preços reduzidos pelas próximas duas semanas. Além de grandes lançamentos recentes, que geralmente têm valores mais altos, a liquidação inclui títulos AAA, indies e clássicos com descontos por menos de R$ 50. É o caso de The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dead Space Remake e It Takes Two, eleito o Jogo do Ano de 2021, entre muitos outros listados a seguir. Para ajudar a expandir sua biblioteca de jogos sem gastar muito, o TechTudo reuniu as principais ofertas.

O que é a promoção de férias do Steam?

A Promoção de Férias do Steam (também chamada de Summer Sale, em inglês) começa anualmente em junho, durante o verão nos Estados Unidos e o inverno no Brasil. Trata-se de uma das principais liquidações sazonais da loja virtual, reunindo ofertas em jogos AAA e títulos independentes — abrangendo os mais diversos gostos de jogadores.

A edição deste ano acontece entre os dias 26 de junho e 10 de julho, com descontos em jogos bastante populares, como Cyberpunk 2077 por R$ 69,96, God of War por R$ 79,96 e Lies of P por R$ 124,95, além de Red Dead Redemption 2, por R$ 74,97, com expressivos 75% de desconto.

Mais de 100 jogos de PC por até R$ 50 no Steam

Além dos títulos mencionados, há também opções com preços ainda mais acessíveis. A lista inclui jogos como Hollow Knight por R$ 23,49 e Resident Evil Village por R$ 34,75. Também estão em promoção Resident Evil 2 Remake, Detroit: Become Human, Stardew Valley, Stray e Outer Wilds — todos custando menos de R$ 50.

Veja abaixo uma seleção de ofertas:

Astroneer – R$ 29,36 (-67%)

– R$ 29,36 (-67%) Against the Storm – R$ 34,99 (-50%)

– R$ 34,99 (-50%) Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition – R$ 39,99 (-60%)

– R$ 39,99 (-60%) Anger Foot – R$ 29,99 (-50%)

– R$ 29,99 (-50%) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – R$ 35,99 (-80%)

– R$ 35,99 (-80%) Beyond: Two Souls – R$ 5,99 (-90%)

– R$ 5,99 (-90%) Carrion – R$ 14,99 (-75%)

– R$ 14,99 (-75%) Cataclismo – R$ 45,49 (-35%)

– R$ 45,49 (-35%) Chants of Sennaar – R$ 41,40 (-40%)

– R$ 41,40 (-40%) COCOON – R$ 40,79 (-40%)

– R$ 40,79 (-40%) Core Keeper – R$ 41,99 (-30%)

– R$ 41,99 (-30%) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – R$ 21,99 (-90%)

– R$ 21,99 (-90%) Crow Country – R$ 35,99 (-40%)

– R$ 35,99 (-40%) Death Must Die – R$ 21,15 (-10%)

– R$ 21,15 (-10%) Death’s Door – R$ 14,99 (-75%)

– R$ 14,99 (-75%) Deep Rock Galactic – R$ 19,13 (-67%)

– R$ 19,13 (-67%) Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – R$ 29,39 (-30%)

– R$ 29,39 (-30%) Detroit: Become Human – R$ 35,99 (-70%)

– R$ 35,99 (-70%) Devil May Cry 5 – R$ 24,75 (-75%)

– R$ 24,75 (-75%) Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – R$ 7,54 (-90%)

– R$ 7,54 (-90%) Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition – R$ 27,29 (-70%)

– R$ 27,29 (-70%) Dredge – R$ 44,99 (-50%)

– R$ 44,99 (-50%) Dune: Spice Wars – R$ 40,79 (-60%)

– R$ 40,79 (-60%) Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – R$ 19,79 (-60%)

– R$ 19,79 (-60%) Everspace 2 – R$ 41,99 (-70%)

– R$ 41,99 (-70%) Evil West – R$ 26,98 (-85%)

– R$ 26,98 (-85%) Fallout 4 – R$ 23,99 (-60%)

– R$ 23,99 (-60%) Fields of Mistria – R$ 35,59 (-20%)

– R$ 35,59 (-20%) Final Fantasy XV – R$ 50 (-60%)

– R$ 50 (-60%) GRIS – R$ 4,69 (-90%)

– R$ 4,69 (-90%) GTFO – R$ 29,99 (-60%)

– R$ 29,99 (-60%) Half-Life: Alyx – R$ 48,60 (-70%)

– R$ 48,60 (-70%) Halo: The Master Chief Collection – R$ 49,75 (-75%)

– R$ 49,75 (-75%) Have a Nice Death – R$ 32,99 (-50%)

– R$ 32,99 (-50%) Hollow Knight – R$ 23,49 (-50%)

– R$ 23,49 (-50%) Hunt: Showdown – R$ 43,99 (-50%)

– R$ 43,99 (-50%) Indika – R$ 48,09 (-35%)

– R$ 48,09 (-35%) Inscryption – R$ 19,99 (-60%)

– R$ 19,99 (-60%) It Takes Two – R$ 49,75 (-75%)

– R$ 49,75 (-75%) Katana ZERO – R$ 28,19 (-40%)

– R$ 28,19 (-40%) Keep Driving – R$ 41,24 (-25%)

– R$ 41,24 (-25%) Lethal Company – R$ 26,39 (-20%)

– R$ 26,39 (-20%) Liar’s Bar – R$ 11,75 (-50%)

– R$ 11,75 (-50%) Little Nightmares 2 – R$ 12,74 (-90%)

– R$ 12,74 (-90%) Little Nightmares 2 Deluxe Edition – R$ 17,24 (-90%)

– R$ 17,24 (-90%) Look Outside – R$ 21,59 (-20%)

– R$ 21,59 (-20%) MiSide – R$ 42,29 (-10%)

– R$ 42,29 (-10%) Monster Hunter: World – R$ 32,67 (-67%)

– R$ 32,67 (-67%) Mouthwashing – R$ 29,39 (-30%)

– R$ 29,39 (-30%) Mullet Madjack – R$ 37,46 (-25%)

– R$ 37,46 (-25%) Neon White – R$ 33,99 (-50%)

– R$ 33,99 (-50%) Neva – R$ 41,99 (-30%)

– R$ 41,99 (-30%) Nobody Wants to Die – R$ 49,60 (-60%)

– R$ 49,60 (-60%) OMORI – R$ 22,79 (-40%)

– R$ 22,79 (-40%) Ori and the Will of the Wisps – R$ 42,57 (-67%)

– R$ 42,57 (-67%) Outer Wilds – R$ 40,79 (-40%)

– R$ 40,79 (-40%) Oxygen Not Included – R$ 13,79 (-70%)

– R$ 13,79 (-70%) Party Animals – R$ 38,97 (-40%)

– R$ 38,97 (-40%) Payday 3 – R$ 44,70 (-70%)

– R$ 44,70 (-70%) Pentiment – R$ 49,50 (-50%)

– R$ 49,50 (-50%) Phasmophobia – R$ 44,99 (-25%)

– R$ 44,99 (-25%) Pizza Tower – R$ 24,78 (-33%)

– R$ 24,78 (-33%) PowerWash Simulator – R$ 37,45 (-50%)

– R$ 37,45 (-50%) Project Zomboid – R$ 40,19 (-33%)

– R$ 40,19 (-33%) Psychonauts 2 – R$ 49,80 (-80%)

– R$ 49,80 (-80%) Ravenswatch – R$ 37,49 (-50%)

– R$ 37,49 (-50%) Resident Evil 2 Remake – R$ 34,75 (-75%)

– R$ 34,75 (-75%) Resident Evil 3 Remake – R$ 34,75 (-75%)

– R$ 34,75 (-75%) Resident Evil Village – R$ 34,75 (-75%)

– R$ 34,75 (-75%) Risk of Rain 2 – R$ 19,79 (-67%)

– R$ 19,79 (-67%) Risk of Rain Returns – R$ 35,24 (-25%)

– R$ 35,24 (-25%) RoboCop: Rogue City – R$ 17,99 (-90%)

– R$ 17,99 (-90%) Rogue Legacy 2 – R$ 36,99 (-50%)

– R$ 36,99 (-50%) Schedule I – R$ 41,99 (-30%)

– R$ 41,99 (-30%) Skul: The Hero Slayer – R$ 29,99 (-50%)

– R$ 29,99 (-50%) Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut – R$ 38,49 (-30%)

– R$ 38,49 (-30%) Songs of Conquest – R$ 34,88 (-70%)

– R$ 34,88 (-70%) Sons of The Forest – R$ 30,25 (-66%)

– R$ 30,25 (-66%) Stardew Valley – R$ 12,49 (-50%)

– R$ 12,49 (-50%) Steins;Gate – R$ 5,79 (-90%)

– R$ 5,79 (-90%) Stoneshard – R$ 34,99 (-30%)

– R$ 34,99 (-30%) Stray – R$ 47,99 (-40%)

– R$ 47,99 (-40%) Tales of Arise – R$ 38,72 (-75%)

– R$ 38,72 (-75%) Terminator: Resistance – R$ 37,50 (-75%)

– R$ 37,50 (-75%) Terra Nil – R$ 36,99 (-50%)

– R$ 36,99 (-50%) The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – R$ 13,99 (-50%)

– R$ 13,99 (-50%) The Outlast Trials – R$ 43,19 (-60%)

– R$ 43,19 (-60%) The Planet Crafter – R$ 40,69 (-45%)

– R$ 40,69 (-45%) The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – R$ 18,99 (-60%)

– R$ 18,99 (-60%) The Talos Principle 2 – R$ 44,49 (-50%)

– R$ 44,49 (-50%) The Witcher 3 – R$ 25,99 (-80%)

– R$ 25,99 (-80%) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – R$ 31,99 (-80%)

– R$ 31,99 (-80%) They Are Billions – R$ 44,24 (-25%)

– R$ 44,24 (-25%) Thronefall – R$ 29,39 (-30%)

– R$ 29,39 (-30%) Titanfall 2 – R$ 13,35 (-85%)

– R$ 13,35 (-85%) ULTRAKILL – R$ 40,19 (-33%)

– R$ 40,19 (-33%) Untitled Goose Game – R$ 26,99 (-55%)

– R$ 26,99 (-55%) Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – R$ 39,95 (-50%)

– R$ 39,95 (-50%) Wizard with a Gun – R$ 23,99 (-60%)

– R$ 23,99 (-60%) ZERO Sievert – R$ 44,99 (-25%)

