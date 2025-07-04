Barganhas gamer: 100 jogos de PS5 e PS4 por menos de R$ 20

A PS Store está com sua promoção de “Ofertas de Julho”, trazendo milhares de jogos com descontos para PlayStation 5 (PS5) e PlayStation 4 (PS4). Entre as ofertas, destacam-se grandes títulos como Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 por R$ 124,75 e Persona 3 Reload por R$ 157,45. Para quem busca pechinchas, há mais de 100 games disponíveis por menos de R$ 20, como Wolfenstein: The New Order por R$ 17,97, Enter the Gungeon por R$ 19,97 e Dragon Ball: The Breakers por R$ 14,92. As promoções são válidas até 16 de julho de 2025.

Destaques e opções para todos os gostos

Um dos grandes destaques da promoção é Wolfenstein: The New Order, a versão reimaginada pela MachineGames da clássica série de tiro FPS. O jogo coloca o jogador na pele de William Joseph “B.J.” Blazkowicz em uma realidade alternativa onde os nazistas venceram a Segunda Guerra Mundial. A prequel Wolfenstein: The Old Blood também está com desconto, saindo por R$ 15,72.

Para os amantes de jogos indies, há ótimas ofertas como o emocionante Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition por R$ 18,73, o jogo de ação 2D The Messenger por R$ 19,90 e as aventuras felinas de Cat Quest por R$ 16,12. Fãs de tiroteios podem aproveitar Enter the Gungeon por R$ 19,97 e Exit the Gungeon por R$ 13,47, além do viciante jogo de sobrevivência Brotato por R$ 18,83. Jogadores em busca de boas aventuras multiplayer devem conferir Dragon Ball: The Breakers por R$ 14,92 e Killing Floor 2 por R$ 14,95.

Muitos dos games em promoção são originalmente para PlayStation 4 (PS4), mas funcionam no PlayStation 5 (PS5) via retrocompatibilidade. Em alguns casos, são oferecidas as versões de PS4 e PS5 juntas, enquanto em outras é necessário escolher uma das versões. As versões de PS5 aproveitam o poder extra do console para uma melhor experiência, enquanto as versões de PS4 são mais próximas do console da geração anterior, com leves aprimoramentos.

Lista completa de jogos em promoção (até R$ 20)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (PS4) – R$ 17,97

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4) – R$ 15,72

Slender: The Arrival (PS4) – R$ 6,46

The Messenger (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 19,90

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4) – R$ 18,73

Enter the Gungeon (PS4) – R$ 19,97

Exit the Gungeon (PS4) – R$ 13,47

Killing Floor 2 (PS4) – R$ 14,95

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) – R$ 14,92

Cat Quest (PS4) – R$ 16,12

Children of Morta (PS4) – R$ 18,30

Brotato (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 18,83

Biped (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 15,98

Lake (PS4 ou PS5) – R$ 15,52

The Escapists 2 (PS4) – R$ 16,70

Hotline Miami (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 9,58

Death Road to Canada (PS4) – R$ 18,75

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut (PS4) – R$ 5,39

Absolver (PS4) – R$ 17,95

Mother Russia Bleeds (PS4) – R$ 7,45

Rogue Legacy (PS4) – R$ 17,98

This War of Mine (PS5) – R$ 15,73

Trine Enchanted Edition (PS4) – R$ 15,98

Snakeybus (PS4) – R$ 9,67

Dragon's Crown Pro (PS4) – R$ 16,70

Crossing Souls (PS4) – R$ 7,45

Agents of Mayhem (PS4) – R$ 9,95

Not a Hero (PS4) – R$ 6,99

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments (PS4) – R$ 13,19

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (PS4) – R$ 17,19

The Longest Road on Earth (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 13,47

Agony (Ps4) – R$ 9,95

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (PS4) – R$ 15,98

The Walking Dead: Season 1 (Ps4) – R$ 18,62

The Walking Dead: Seasons 2 (PS4) – R$ 18,62

Zool Redimensioned (PS4) – R$ 8,08

Titan Souls (PS4) – R$ 7,99

Just Die Already (PS4) – R$ 15,98

Broforce (Ps4) – R$ 15,98

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (PS4) – R$ 19,95

Red Faction (PS4) – R$ 11,17

Red Faction 2 (PS4) – R$ 11,17

We Were Here Too (PS4) – R$ 16,17

We Were Here Expeditions: The Friendship (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 15,05

American Fugitive (PS4) – R$ 16,70

Snake Pass (PS4) – R$ 15,73

You Suck at Parking – Complete Edition (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 19,90

A Castle Full of Cats (PS4 ou PS5) – R$ 8,60

Hidden Cats in Rome (PS4 ou PS5) – R$ 10,75

Beat Cop (PS4) – R$ 11,98

Downwell (PS4) – R$ 8,07

Catalateral Damage: Remeowstered (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 19,97

Serial Cleaner (PS4) – R$ 15,98

Shadow Warrior (PS4) – R$ 18,73

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder (PS4) – R$ 15,98

Ronin (PS4) – R$ 8,08

Bomber Crew (PS4) – R$ 12,73

Space Crew: Legendary Edition (PS4) – R$ 12,73

Hue (PS4) – R$ 15,98

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition (PS4) – R$ 7,42

Action Henk (PS4) – R$ 7,99

The Swapper (PS4) – R$ 15,98

V-Rally 4 (PS4) – R$ 14,95

Monster Energy Suppercross – The Official Videogame – R$ 9,95

Goat Simulator (PS4) – R$ 16,60

Nova-111 (PS4) – R$ 5,39

Titan Attacks! (PS4) – R$ 4,15

Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug (PS4) – R$ 10,75

Arcade Game Series: Galaga (PS4) – R$ 10,75

Venice 2089 (PS4 ou PS5) – R$ 15

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (PS4) – R$ 10,76

Skatemasta Tcheco (PS4 ou PS5) – R$ 8,07

Golazo! 2 (PS4) – R$ 19,97

Saga of the Moon Priestess (PS4 ou PS5) – R$ 15,95

Spy Chameleon – RGB Agent (PS4) – R$ 16,17

TorqueL (PS4) – R$ 13,45

Steamworld Dig (PS4) – R$ 10,78

Zombie Vikings (PS4) – R$ 9,98

Islanders (PS4) – R$ 15,95

The First Tree (PS4) – R$ 16,17

Olija (PS4) – R$ 14,90

Super Perils of Baking (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 10,78

10 Second Ninja X (PS4) – R$ 5,39

Flipping Death (PS4) – R$ 16,70

Stikbold! A Dodge Ball Adventure (PS4) – R$ 13,47

Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones (PS4) – R$ 10,78

MouseCraft (PS4) – R$ 5,39

Valley (PS4) – R$ 9,58

Riddled Corpses EX (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 9,90

The Forest Quartet (PS4 & PS5) – R$ 5,39

Little Orpheus (PS4) – R$ 10,48

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom (PS4) – R$ 10,78

Seasons after Fall (PS4) – R$ 10,78

Beholder Complete Edition (PS4) – R$ 15,98

Space Hulk: Tactics (PS4) – R$ 14,90

Ride (PS4) – R$ 9,95

Figment (PS4) – R$ 8,35

Figment 2: Creed Valley (PS5) – 13,39

Thomas Was Alone (PS4) – R$ 10,78

(PS4) – R$ 10,78 Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (PS4) – R$ 12,87

