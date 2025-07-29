Jogos por uma pechincha! Mais de 50 títulos no Steam por até R$ 15

O Steam está com uma promoção imperdível nesta semana, oferecendo centenas de jogos para PC por menos de R$ 15. Entre os destaques, você encontra títulos de zumbi como Dead Island: Definitive Edition por R$ 14,85, e o clássico com visual aprimorado Bully: Scholarship Edition por R$ 13,99. Há também games da Electronic Arts, como Need for Speed Payback e SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition, com descontos.
Além das ofertas semanais do Steam, essa leva de promoções inclui títulos da Promoção da EA e da Steam Racing Fest 2025, com jogos de corrida mais baratos por tempo limitado. Embora existam opções como Wreckfest por R$ 41,22, Dead Space Remake por R$ 49,80, e o recente Red Dead Redemption para PC custando R$ 149,70 (-40%), esta lista foca em alternativas ainda mais em conta.
50 jogos por até R$ 15 para comprar no Steam:
- 20 Minutes Till Dawn – R$ 11,89 (-30%)
- Agony – R$ 7,04 (-85%)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent – R$ 11,99 (-80%)
- Arise: A Simple Story – R$ 10,99 (-80%)
- Assetto Corsa – R$ 14,99 (-75%)
- Beyond: Two Souls – R$ 11,99 (-80%)
- Biped – R$ 7,99 (-80%)
- Broken Lines – R$ 11,09 (-85%)
- Buck Up And Drive! – R$ 11,44 (-31%)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition – R$ 13,99 (-65%)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – R$ 5,99 (-90%)
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – R$ 13,34 (-85%)
- Curious Expedition 2 – R$ 9,49 (-75%)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – R$ 14,85 (-85%)
- Descenders – R$ 11,87 (-75%)
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition – R$ 11,39 (-70%)
- Edge Of Eternity – R$ 9,59 (-85%)
- Eldest Souls – R$ 7,99 (-90%)
- Exo One – R$ 10,49 (-80%)
- Farlands – R$ 14,94 (-35%)
- Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County – R$ 9,34 (-45%)
- Furi – R$ 11,99 (-80%)
- Golf Club Nostalgia – R$ 7,19 (-80%)
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN- – R$ 5,59 (-90%)
- Heavy Rain – R$ 11,99 (-80%)
- Inertial Drift – R$ 5,99 (-90%)
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise – R$ 14,09 (-70%)
- Manhunt – R$ 5,24 (-65%)
- Monstrum – R$ 6,79 (-80%)
- Moving Out – R$ 11,98 (-80%)
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – R$ 14,75 (-75%)
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition – R$ 14,24 (-84%)
- Neodash – R$ 10,84 (-65%)
- POSTAL 2 – R$ 3,29 (-90%)
- Project Warlock – R$ 3,75 (-85%)
- Röki – R$ 7,99 (-90%)
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition – R$ 14,75 (-75%)
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited – R$ 12,00 (-50%)
- SpeedRunners – R$ 9,39 (-80%)
- SPORE – R$ 14,75 (-75%)
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition – R$ 14,75 (-75%)
- SUCCUBUS – R$ 14,79 (-80%)
- Tavern Master – R$ 7,24 (-75%)
- The Escapists – R$ 9,49 (-80%)
- The Hong Kong Massacre – R$ 10,99 (-80%)
- The Longest Journey – R$ 13,19 (-60%)
- TrackMania² Stadium – R$ 14,99 (-50%)
- Trials Fusion – R$ 11,99 (-80%)
- Turbo Golf Racing – R$ 8,24 (-75%)
- WHAT THE GOLF? – R$ 12,91 (-66%)
Fonte: TechTudo/GG.deals
Redigido por ContilNet.