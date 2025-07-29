Jogos por uma pechincha! Mais de 50 títulos no Steam por até R$ 15

O Steam está com uma promoção imperdível nesta semana, oferecendo centenas de jogos para PC por menos de R$ 15. Entre os destaques, você encontra títulos de zumbi como Dead Island: Definitive Edition por R$ 14,85, e o clássico com visual aprimorado Bully: Scholarship Edition por R$ 13,99. Há também games da Electronic Arts, como Need for Speed Payback e SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition, com descontos.

Além das ofertas semanais do Steam, essa leva de promoções inclui títulos da Promoção da EA e da Steam Racing Fest 2025, com jogos de corrida mais baratos por tempo limitado. Embora existam opções como Wreckfest por R$ 41,22, Dead Space Remake por R$ 49,80, e o recente Red Dead Redemption para PC custando R$ 149,70 (-40%), esta lista foca em alternativas ainda mais em conta.

50 jogos por até R$ 15 para comprar no Steam:

20 Minutes Till Dawn – R$ 11,89 (-30%)

– R$ 11,89 (-30%) Agony – R$ 7,04 (-85%)

– R$ 7,04 (-85%) Amnesia: The Dark Descent – R$ 11,99 (-80%)

– R$ 11,99 (-80%) Arise: A Simple Story – R$ 10,99 (-80%)

– R$ 10,99 (-80%) Assetto Corsa – R$ 14,99 (-75%)

– R$ 14,99 (-75%) Beyond: Two Souls – R$ 11,99 (-80%)

– R$ 11,99 (-80%) Biped – R$ 7,99 (-80%)

– R$ 7,99 (-80%) Broken Lines – R$ 11,09 (-85%)

– R$ 11,09 (-85%) Buck Up And Drive! – R$ 11,44 (-31%)

– R$ 11,44 (-31%) Bully: Scholarship Edition – R$ 13,99 (-65%)

– R$ 13,99 (-65%) Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – R$ 5,99 (-90%)

– R$ 5,99 (-90%) Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – R$ 13,34 (-85%)

– R$ 13,34 (-85%) Curious Expedition 2 – R$ 9,49 (-75%)

– R$ 9,49 (-75%) Dead Island Definitive Edition – R$ 14,85 (-85%)

– R$ 14,85 (-85%) Descenders – R$ 11,87 (-75%)

– R$ 11,87 (-75%) DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition – R$ 11,39 (-70%)

– R$ 11,39 (-70%) Edge Of Eternity – R$ 9,59 (-85%)

– R$ 9,59 (-85%) Eldest Souls – R$ 7,99 (-90%)

– R$ 7,99 (-90%) Exo One – R$ 10,49 (-80%)

– R$ 10,49 (-80%) Farlands – R$ 14,94 (-35%)

– R$ 14,94 (-35%) Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County – R$ 9,34 (-45%)

– R$ 9,34 (-45%) Furi – R$ 11,99 (-80%)

– R$ 11,99 (-80%) Golf Club Nostalgia – R$ 7,19 (-80%)

– R$ 7,19 (-80%) GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN- – R$ 5,59 (-90%)

– R$ 5,59 (-90%) Heavy Rain – R$ 11,99 (-80%)

– R$ 11,99 (-80%) Inertial Drift – R$ 5,99 (-90%)

– R$ 5,99 (-90%) Little Noah: Scion of Paradise – R$ 14,09 (-70%)

– R$ 14,09 (-70%) Manhunt – R$ 5,24 (-65%)

– R$ 5,24 (-65%) Monstrum – R$ 6,79 (-80%)

– R$ 6,79 (-80%) Moving Out – R$ 11,98 (-80%)

– R$ 11,98 (-80%) Need for Speed Most Wanted – R$ 14,75 (-75%)

– R$ 14,75 (-75%) Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition – R$ 14,24 (-84%)

– R$ 14,24 (-84%) Neodash – R$ 10,84 (-65%)

– R$ 10,84 (-65%) POSTAL 2 – R$ 3,29 (-90%)

– R$ 3,29 (-90%) Project Warlock – R$ 3,75 (-85%)

– R$ 3,75 (-85%) Röki – R$ 7,99 (-90%)

– R$ 7,99 (-90%) SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition – R$ 14,75 (-75%)

– R$ 14,75 (-75%) SimCity 3000 Unlimited – R$ 12,00 (-50%)

– R$ 12,00 (-50%) SpeedRunners – R$ 9,39 (-80%)

– R$ 9,39 (-80%) SPORE – R$ 14,75 (-75%)

– R$ 14,75 (-75%) STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition – R$ 14,75 (-75%)

– R$ 14,75 (-75%) SUCCUBUS – R$ 14,79 (-80%)

– R$ 14,79 (-80%) Tavern Master – R$ 7,24 (-75%)

– R$ 7,24 (-75%) The Escapists – R$ 9,49 (-80%)

– R$ 9,49 (-80%) The Hong Kong Massacre – R$ 10,99 (-80%)

– R$ 10,99 (-80%) The Longest Journey – R$ 13,19 (-60%)

– R$ 13,19 (-60%) TrackMania² Stadium – R$ 14,99 (-50%)

– R$ 14,99 (-50%) Trials Fusion – R$ 11,99 (-80%)

– R$ 11,99 (-80%) Turbo Golf Racing – R$ 8,24 (-75%)

– R$ 8,24 (-75%) WHAT THE GOLF? – R$ 12,91 (-66%)

Fonte: TechTudo/GG.deals

Redigido por ContilNet.