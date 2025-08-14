14/08/2025
Jogos de Devil May Cry, Doom e mais estão em promoção no Xbox por menos de R$ 50

A Microsoft Store está com centenas de títulos para Xbox One e Series com descontos de até 80%

Centenas de jogos de Xbox estão em promoção na Microsoft Store nesta semana, com preços que chegam a menos de R$ 50. A lista de games em oferta inclui títulos para as plataformas Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e, via retrocompatibilidade, para o Xbox 360. Os descontos chegam a até 80% em diversas franquias populares, como Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry e Wolfenstein.

Devil May Cry 5 está saindo por pouco mais de R$ 30 no Xbox; veja ofertas — Foto: Divulgação/Capcom

Destaques das promoções

Entre os destaques, a promoção da Capcom oferece títulos como Resident Evil Village, por R$ 46, e Devil May Cry 5, a partir de R$ 33,91. Já a promoção da Bethesda, que celebra a QuakeCon 2025, inclui o aclamado Doom Eternal, por R$ 49,98, e Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, por R$ 37,49. A lista completa de jogos em promoção é extensa e permite que os jogadores aumentem a biblioteca sem gastar muito.

Resident Evil, Doom e mais no Xbox por até R$ 50

  • ASURA’S WRATH (Xbox 360) – R$ 11,80 (-80%)
  • Dead Rising 2 (Xbox One) – R$ 39,44 (-75%)
  • Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition (Xbox One) – R$ 26,08 (-80%)
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition (Xbox One) – R$ 15,46 (-70%)
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Xbox Series) – R$ 43,12 (-75%)
  • Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil (Xbox One) – R$ 33,91 (-75%)
  • RoboCop: Rogue City (Xbox Series & PC) – R$ 22,24 (-90%) com o Xbox Game Pass Core
  • Doom (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 12,40 (-80%)
  • Exoprimal (Xbox & PC) – R$ 41,85 (-85%)
  • Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 24,95 (-50%)
  • Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (Xbox One) – R$ 47,48 (-65%)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Xbox & PC) – R$ 46 (-75%)
  • Monster Hunter: World (Xbox One) – R$ 43,64 (-50%)
  • Okami HD (Xbox One) – R$ 49,75 (-50%)
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Xbox One & PC) – R$ 45,11 (-67%)
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake (Xbox & PC) – R$ 41,80 (-75%)
  • Resident Evil (Xbox One) – R$ 15,51 (-75%)
  • Resident Evil 4 (2005) (Xbox One) – R$ 39,17 (-75%)
  • Resident Evil 5 (Xbox One) – R$ 39,17 (-75%)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Xbox & PC) – R$ 36,60 (-60%)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition (Xbox & PC) – R$ 41,80 (-75%)
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X (Xbox 360) – R$ 7,80 (-80%)
  • Resident Evil Village (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 46 (-75%)
  • RoboCop: Rogue City (Xbox Series & PC) – R$ 22,24 (-90%) com Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 20,10 (-65%)
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection (Xbox One) – R$ 16,03 (-75%)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 15,50 (-75%)
  • THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 9,24 (-90%)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Forges of Corruption Edition (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 80,97 (-39%) com Xbox Game Pass Core
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 37,49 (-85%)
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 20 (-75%)
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 16 (-75%)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (Xbox One & Series) – R$ 29,99 (-80%)

Fonte: TechTudo

Redigido por Contilnet.

