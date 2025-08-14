Jogos de Devil May Cry, Doom e mais estão em promoção no Xbox por menos de R$ 50

Centenas de jogos de Xbox estão em promoção na Microsoft Store nesta semana, com preços que chegam a menos de R$ 50. A lista de games em oferta inclui títulos para as plataformas Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e, via retrocompatibilidade, para o Xbox 360. Os descontos chegam a até 80% em diversas franquias populares, como Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry e Wolfenstein.

Destaques das promoções

Entre os destaques, a promoção da Capcom oferece títulos como Resident Evil Village, por R$ 46, e Devil May Cry 5, a partir de R$ 33,91. Já a promoção da Bethesda, que celebra a QuakeCon 2025, inclui o aclamado Doom Eternal, por R$ 49,98, e Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, por R$ 37,49. A lista completa de jogos em promoção é extensa e permite que os jogadores aumentem a biblioteca sem gastar muito.

Resident Evil, Doom e mais no Xbox por até R$ 50

Fonte: TechTudo

Redigido por Contilnet.