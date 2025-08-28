Promoções da semana: Hollow Knight, Resident Evil Village, Red Dead 2 e mais com até 80% de desconto

As lojas digitais estão recheadas de ofertas nesta semana, e alguns clássicos do videogame estão pelo menor preço histórico. O destaque vai para Hollow Knight, que em preparação para o lançamento de Silksong, pode ser adquirido no Steam por apenas R$ 23,49, o valor mais baixo desde sua estreia.
Além dele, a plataforma da Valve também colocou em promoção Control: Ultimate Edition (R$ 9,99) e Battlefield 2042 (R$ 12,45).
🎮 Ofertas no PlayStation
-
Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 74,97
-
It Takes Two – R$ 59,67
-
Resident Evil Village – R$ 46,12
-
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – R$ 75,81
-
Mortal Kombat 11 – R$ 19,99
🎮 Ofertas no Xbox
-
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – R$ 44,99
-
Cult of the Lamb – R$ 46,22
-
Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition) – R$ 143,96
-
Diablo 4 – R$ 103,45
-
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – R$ 45,80
🎮 Ofertas no Nintendo Switch
-
Celeste – R$ 14,99
-
Mortal Kombat 1 – R$ 65,99
-
BioShock: The Collection – R$ 49,99
-
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – R$ 96,50
-
Rift of the NecroDancer – R$ 44,99
🎮 Ofertas no Steam
-
Hollow Knight – R$ 23,49
-
Dying Light: Definitive Edition – R$ 24,99
-
Mafia: Definitive Edition – R$ 34,48
-
Blue Prince – R$ 71,19
-
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – R$ 134,91
🎮 Mídia física (Mercado Livre)
-
Astro Bot (PS5) – R$ 194,91
-
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4) – R$ 178,03
-
Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5) – R$ 163,97
-
Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition (PS4) – R$ 139,45
-
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5) – R$ 121,78
As promoções ficam disponíveis até os dias 2 e 8 de setembro, dependendo da plataforma.
📌 Fonte: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam e Nintendo e Tech Tudo