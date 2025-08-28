Promoções da semana: Hollow Knight, Resident Evil Village, Red Dead 2 e mais com até 80% de desconto

As lojas digitais estão recheadas de ofertas nesta semana, e alguns clássicos do videogame estão pelo menor preço histórico. O destaque vai para Hollow Knight, que em preparação para o lançamento de Silksong, pode ser adquirido no Steam por apenas R$ 23,49, o valor mais baixo desde sua estreia.

Além dele, a plataforma da Valve também colocou em promoção Control: Ultimate Edition (R$ 9,99) e Battlefield 2042 (R$ 12,45).

🎮 Ofertas no PlayStation

Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 74,97

It Takes Two – R$ 59,67

Resident Evil Village – R$ 46,12

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – R$ 75,81

Mortal Kombat 11 – R$ 19,99

🎮 Ofertas no Xbox

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – R$ 44,99

Cult of the Lamb – R$ 46,22

Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition) – R$ 143,96

Diablo 4 – R$ 103,45

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – R$ 45,80

🎮 Ofertas no Nintendo Switch

Celeste – R$ 14,99

Mortal Kombat 1 – R$ 65,99

BioShock: The Collection – R$ 49,99

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – R$ 96,50

Rift of the NecroDancer – R$ 44,99

🎮 Ofertas no Steam

Hollow Knight – R$ 23,49

Dying Light: Definitive Edition – R$ 24,99

Mafia: Definitive Edition – R$ 34,48

Blue Prince – R$ 71,19

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – R$ 134,91

🎮 Mídia física (Mercado Livre)

Astro Bot (PS5) – R$ 194,91

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4) – R$ 178,03

Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5) – R$ 163,97

Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition (PS4) – R$ 139,45

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5) – R$ 121,78

As promoções ficam disponíveis até os dias 2 e 8 de setembro, dependendo da plataforma.

📌 Fonte: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam e Nintendo e Tech Tudo