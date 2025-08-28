Promoções da semana: Hollow Knight, Resident Evil Village, Red Dead 2 e mais com até 80% de desconto

As lojas digitais estão recheadas de ofertas nesta semana, e alguns clássicos do videogame estão pelo menor preço histórico. O destaque vai para Hollow Knight, que em preparação para o lançamento de Silksong, pode ser adquirido no Steam por apenas R$ 23,49, o valor mais baixo desde sua estreia.

Hollow Knight é um dos jogos indie de maior sucesso e está com desconto nesta semana, às vésperas da chegada de Silksong — Foto: Divulgação/Team Cherry

Além dele, a plataforma da Valve também colocou em promoção Control: Ultimate Edition (R$ 9,99) e Battlefield 2042 (R$ 12,45).

🎮 Ofertas no PlayStation

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 74,97

  • It Takes Two – R$ 59,67

  • Resident Evil Village – R$ 46,12

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – R$ 75,81

  • Mortal Kombat 11 – R$ 19,99

🎮 Ofertas no Xbox

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – R$ 44,99

  • Cult of the Lamb – R$ 46,22

  • Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition) – R$ 143,96

  • Diablo 4 – R$ 103,45

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – R$ 45,80

🎮 Ofertas no Nintendo Switch

  • Celeste – R$ 14,99

  • Mortal Kombat 1 – R$ 65,99

  • BioShock: The Collection – R$ 49,99

  • Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – R$ 96,50

  • Rift of the NecroDancer – R$ 44,99

🎮 Ofertas no Steam

  • Hollow Knight – R$ 23,49

  • Dying Light: Definitive Edition – R$ 24,99

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – R$ 34,48

  • Blue Prince – R$ 71,19

  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – R$ 134,91

🎮 Mídia física (Mercado Livre)

  • Astro Bot (PS5) – R$ 194,91

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4) – R$ 178,03

  • Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5) – R$ 163,97

  • Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition (PS4) – R$ 139,45

  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5) – R$ 121,78

As promoções ficam disponíveis até os dias 2 e 8 de setembro, dependendo da plataforma.

📌 Fonte: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam e Nintendo e Tech Tudo

