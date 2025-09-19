Ghost of Tsushima, Control e mais; confira os jogos em oferta nesta semana

Se você estava esperando um bom motivo para encher a biblioteca, a semana chegou com descontos fortes em todas as plataformas. Tem Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut por R$ 98,96 no PS4/PS5, Control: Ultimate Edition no seu menor preço histórico (R$ 10,85), além de oportunidades em The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy XVI, LEGO Voyagers, Undertale e mais. Abaixo, organizamos os principais achados — já com valores — para você ir direto ao ponto.

PlayStation (Promoção de Primavera)

Control: Ultimate Edition — R$ 10,85

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut — R$ 98,96

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — R$ 74,99

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — R$ 69,96

DOOM Eternal — R$ 49,87

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — R$ 55,98

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy — R$ 62,37

Sonic X Shadow Generations — R$ 149,70

Dead Space (Remake) — R$ 79,78

Tekken 7: Definitive Edition — R$ 95,92

Xbox

Octopath Traveler — R$ 90,80

Assassin’s Creed Mirage — R$ 71,98

Red Dead Redemption 2 — R$ 74,97

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — R$ 38,00

Final Fantasy XVI — R$ 149,70

Skyrim Anniversary Edition — R$ 90,73

Mafia: Trilogy — R$ 49,98

Batman: Arkham Collection — R$ 37,50

LEGO Voyagers — R$ 67,49

PowerWash Simulator — R$ 66,95

Steam (PC)

It Takes Two — R$ 49,75

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — R$ 59,80

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — R$ 24,90

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition — R$ 13,35

Split Fiction — R$ 179,10

Dead Space (Remake) — R$ 49,80

Undertale — R$ 4,99

LEGO Voyagers — R$ 67,49

Sifu — R$ 27,35

Star Wars Battlefront 2 — R$ 31,80

Nintendo Switch (eShop)

Dead Cells — R$ 49,97

Dodgeball Academia — R$ 31,17

Unsighted — R$ 33,00

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus — R$ 50,99

Another Crab’s Treasure — R$ 60,00

Outer Wilds — R$ 59,99

Ori and the Blind Forest: DE — R$ 24,75

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — R$ 42,00

Darkest Dungeon — R$ 13,79

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — R$ 69,99

Mídias físicas (exemplos)

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS4) — R$ 142,30

Elden Ring (PS5) — R$ 179,90

Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5) — R$ 163,97

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PS4) — R$ 189,89

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) — R$ 281,16

Dying Light 2 (PS4) — R$ 160,65

Astro Bot (PS5) — R$ 199,89

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4) — R$ 166,69

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) — R$ 138,00

God of War (PS4) — R$ 76,52

Dica rápida: alguns preços variam por região/plataforma e podem mudar ao longo da semana — vale checar parcelamento, cupons e programas de pontos da loja antes de fechar a compra.

Fonte: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam e Nintendo.

Redigido por ContilNet.