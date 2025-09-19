Ghost of Tsushima, Control e mais; confira os jogos em oferta nesta semana

Se você estava esperando um bom motivo para encher a biblioteca, a semana chegou com descontos fortes em todas as plataformas. Tem Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut por R$ 98,96 no PS4/PS5, Control: Ultimate Edition no seu menor preço histórico (R$ 10,85), além de oportunidades em The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy XVI, LEGO Voyagers, Undertale e mais. Abaixo, organizamos os principais achados — já com valores — para você ir direto ao ponto.
PlayStation (Promoção de Primavera)
Control: Ultimate Edition — R$ 10,85
Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut — R$ 98,96
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — R$ 74,99
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — R$ 69,96
DOOM Eternal — R$ 49,87
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — R$ 55,98
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy — R$ 62,37
Sonic X Shadow Generations — R$ 149,70
Dead Space (Remake) — R$ 79,78
Tekken 7: Definitive Edition — R$ 95,92
Xbox
Octopath Traveler — R$ 90,80
Assassin’s Creed Mirage — R$ 71,98
Red Dead Redemption 2 — R$ 74,97
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — R$ 38,00
Final Fantasy XVI — R$ 149,70
Skyrim Anniversary Edition — R$ 90,73
Mafia: Trilogy — R$ 49,98
Batman: Arkham Collection — R$ 37,50
LEGO Voyagers — R$ 67,49
PowerWash Simulator — R$ 66,95
Steam (PC)
It Takes Two — R$ 49,75
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — R$ 59,80
Mass Effect Legendary Edition — R$ 24,90
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition — R$ 13,35
Split Fiction — R$ 179,10
Dead Space (Remake) — R$ 49,80
Undertale — R$ 4,99
LEGO Voyagers — R$ 67,49
Sifu — R$ 27,35
Star Wars Battlefront 2 — R$ 31,80
Nintendo Switch (eShop)
Dead Cells — R$ 49,97
Dodgeball Academia — R$ 31,17
Unsighted — R$ 33,00
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus — R$ 50,99
Another Crab’s Treasure — R$ 60,00
Outer Wilds — R$ 59,99
Ori and the Blind Forest: DE — R$ 24,75
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — R$ 42,00
Darkest Dungeon — R$ 13,79
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — R$ 69,99
Mídias físicas (exemplos)
Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS4) — R$ 142,30
Elden Ring (PS5) — R$ 179,90
Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5) — R$ 163,97
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PS4) — R$ 189,89
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) — R$ 281,16
Dying Light 2 (PS4) — R$ 160,65
Astro Bot (PS5) — R$ 199,89
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4) — R$ 166,69
Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) — R$ 138,00
God of War (PS4) — R$ 76,52
Dica rápida: alguns preços variam por região/plataforma e podem mudar ao longo da semana — vale checar parcelamento, cupons e programas de pontos da loja antes de fechar a compra.
Fonte: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam e Nintendo.
Redigido por ContilNet.