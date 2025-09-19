Ghost of Tsushima, Control e mais; confira os jogos em oferta nesta semana

Se você estava esperando um bom motivo para encher a biblioteca, a semana chegou com descontos fortes em todas as plataformas. Tem Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut por R$ 98,96 no PS4/PS5, Control: Ultimate Edition no seu menor preço histórico (R$ 10,85), além de oportunidades em The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy XVI, LEGO Voyagers, Undertale e mais. Abaixo, organizamos os principais achados — já com valores — para você ir direto ao ponto.

Ghost of Tsushima, da Sucker Punch, busca inspiração em filmes de samurai e traz um lindo mundo aberto para explorar — Foto: Divulgação/PlayStation

PlayStation (Promoção de Primavera)

  • Control: Ultimate EditionR$ 10,85

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s CutR$ 98,96

  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive EditionR$ 74,99

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost CrownR$ 69,96

  • DOOM EternalR$ 49,87

  • Assassin’s Creed ValhallaR$ 55,98

  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor TrilogyR$ 62,37

  • Sonic X Shadow GenerationsR$ 149,70

  • Dead Space (Remake)R$ 79,78

  • Tekken 7: Definitive EditionR$ 95,92

Xbox

  • Octopath TravelerR$ 90,80

  • Assassin’s Creed MirageR$ 71,98

  • Red Dead Redemption 2R$ 74,97

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete EditionR$ 38,00

  • Final Fantasy XVIR$ 149,70

  • Skyrim Anniversary EditionR$ 90,73

  • Mafia: TrilogyR$ 49,98

  • Batman: Arkham CollectionR$ 37,50

  • LEGO VoyagersR$ 67,49

  • PowerWash SimulatorR$ 66,95

Steam (PC)

  • It Takes TwoR$ 49,75

  • Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorR$ 59,80

  • Mass Effect Legendary EditionR$ 24,90

  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionR$ 13,35

  • Split FictionR$ 179,10

  • Dead Space (Remake)R$ 49,80

  • UndertaleR$ 4,99

  • LEGO VoyagersR$ 67,49

  • SifuR$ 27,35

  • Star Wars Battlefront 2R$ 31,80

Nintendo Switch (eShop)

  • Dead CellsR$ 49,97

  • Dodgeball AcademiaR$ 31,17

  • UnsightedR$ 33,00

  • Doki Doki Literature Club PlusR$ 50,99

  • Another Crab’s TreasureR$ 60,00

  • Outer WildsR$ 59,99

  • Ori and the Blind Forest: DER$ 24,75

  • Ori and the Will of the WispsR$ 42,00

  • Darkest DungeonR$ 13,79

  • Lorelei and the Laser EyesR$ 69,99

Mídias físicas (exemplos)

  • Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS4)R$ 142,30

  • Elden Ring (PS5)R$ 179,90

  • Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5)R$ 163,97

  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PS4)R$ 189,89

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)R$ 281,16

  • Dying Light 2 (PS4)R$ 160,65

  • Astro Bot (PS5)R$ 199,89

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4)R$ 166,69

  • Star Wars Outlaws (PS5)R$ 138,00

  • God of War (PS4)R$ 76,52

Dica rápida: alguns preços variam por região/plataforma e podem mudar ao longo da semana — vale checar parcelamento, cupons e programas de pontos da loja antes de fechar a compra.

Fonte: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam e Nintendo.
