Ofertas gamer da semana: descontos em PS4/PS5, Xbox, Switch e PC

Achados a partir de R$ 10,85 e combos até R$ 200 — RE Village, FFVII Remake, RDR2, Prince of Persia e mais; válidas por tempo limitado nas lojas digitais

Quer um atalho para as melhores pechinchas? Separei os destaques por plataforma e montei combos até R$ 200 pra aproveitar sem pensar muito.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake reimagina o clássico da Square Enix como um RPG de ação — Foto: Divulgação/Square Enix

PlayStation

Achados

  • Resident Evil Village — R$ 46,12

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition — R$ 29,89

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — R$ 32,98

  • It Takes Two — R$ 59,67

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 — R$ 74,97

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — R$ 75,81

Combo até R$ 200 (4 jogos)
RE Village (46,12) + Mass Effect LE (29,89) + Witcher 3 (32,98) + It Takes Two (59,67) = R$ 168,66

Xbox

Achados

  • Final Fantasy XVI — R$ 149,70 (preço histórico)

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — R$ 69,98

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — R$ 99,50

  • Cyberpunk 2077 — R$ 87,15

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — R$ 55,99

  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns — R$ 44,98

Combo até R$ 200 (4 jogos)
Witcher 3 (38,00) + Midnight Suns (44,98) + Dying Light: Def. Ed. (52,99) + AC Valhalla (55,99) = R$ 191,96

Nintendo Switch

Achados

  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — R$ 49,90

  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch — R$ 39,98

  • Tunic — R$ 72,99

  • Immortals Fenyx Rising — R$ 39,99

  • Crash Bandicoot 4 — R$ 65,67

  • Cult of the Lamb — R$ 36,99

  • Nine Sols — R$ 71,99

Combo até R$ 200 (4 jogos)
Mario+Rabbids (49,90) + Ni no Kuni (39,98) + Tunic (72,99) + Darkest Dungeon (13,79) = R$ 176,66

Steam (PC)

Achados

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 — R$ 99,95

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — R$ 39,99

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem — R$ 62,96

  • The Outer Worlds — R$ 39,97

  • GTA 5 — R$ 98,95

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — R$ 69,99

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — R$ 149,99 (menor preço)

Combo até R$ 200 (3 jogos)
Space Marine 2 (99,95) + Valhalla (39,99) + The Outer Worlds (39,97) = R$ 179,91

Dicas rápidas pra não se arrepender

  • Versão e idioma: cheque se a edição inclui DLC/upgrade de nova geração e se tem PT-BR (áudio/legendas).

  • Online: MK1, Tekken 8 etc. exigem PS Plus/Xbox Live para multiplayer.

  • Datas: promo costuma expirar em poucos dias; alguns preços variam por região/loja.

Se quiser, monto um carrinho por gênero (terror, RPG, coop) ou por orçamento (ex.: até R$ 100).

Fonte: PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store (Xbox), Nintendo eShop e Steam (páginas oficiais de promoções).
Redigido por: ChatGPT (GPT-5 Thinking).

