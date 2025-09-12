Ofertas gamer da semana: descontos em PS4/PS5, Xbox, Switch e PC

Quer um atalho para as melhores pechinchas? Separei os destaques por plataforma e montei combos até R$ 200 pra aproveitar sem pensar muito.
PlayStation
Achados
Resident Evil Village — R$ 46,12
Mass Effect Legendary Edition — R$ 29,89
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — R$ 32,98
It Takes Two — R$ 59,67
Red Dead Redemption 2 — R$ 74,97
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — R$ 75,81
Combo até R$ 200 (4 jogos)
RE Village (46,12) + Mass Effect LE (29,89) + Witcher 3 (32,98) + It Takes Two (59,67) = R$ 168,66
Xbox
Achados
Final Fantasy XVI — R$ 149,70 (preço histórico)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — R$ 69,98
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — R$ 99,50
Cyberpunk 2077 — R$ 87,15
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — R$ 55,99
Marvel’s Midnight Suns — R$ 44,98
Combo até R$ 200 (4 jogos)
Witcher 3 (38,00) + Midnight Suns (44,98) + Dying Light: Def. Ed. (52,99) + AC Valhalla (55,99) = R$ 191,96
Nintendo Switch
Achados
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — R$ 49,90
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch — R$ 39,98
Tunic — R$ 72,99
Immortals Fenyx Rising — R$ 39,99
Crash Bandicoot 4 — R$ 65,67
Cult of the Lamb — R$ 36,99
Nine Sols — R$ 71,99
Combo até R$ 200 (4 jogos)
Mario+Rabbids (49,90) + Ni no Kuni (39,98) + Tunic (72,99) + Darkest Dungeon (13,79) = R$ 176,66
Steam (PC)
Achados
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 — R$ 99,95
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — R$ 39,99
A Plague Tale: Requiem — R$ 62,96
The Outer Worlds — R$ 39,97
GTA 5 — R$ 98,95
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — R$ 69,99
Baldur’s Gate 3 — R$ 149,99 (menor preço)
Combo até R$ 200 (3 jogos)
Space Marine 2 (99,95) + Valhalla (39,99) + The Outer Worlds (39,97) = R$ 179,91
Dicas rápidas pra não se arrepender
Versão e idioma: cheque se a edição inclui DLC/upgrade de nova geração e se tem PT-BR (áudio/legendas).
Online: MK1, Tekken 8 etc. exigem PS Plus/Xbox Live para multiplayer.
Datas: promo costuma expirar em poucos dias; alguns preços variam por região/loja.
Se quiser, monto um carrinho por gênero (terror, RPG, coop) ou por orçamento (ex.: até R$ 100).
Fonte: PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store (Xbox), Nintendo eShop e Steam (páginas oficiais de promoções).
Redigido por: ChatGPT (GPT-5 Thinking).