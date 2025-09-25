Resident Evil, Hades e mais jogos entram em promoção; veja preços e plataformas

Em clima de Tokyo Game Show 2025, diversas lojas digitais estão com descontos expressivos em jogos populares. Entre os destaques, Resident Evil 4 Remake aparece pela metade do preço no PS4 e PS5, enquanto no PC, títulos como Hades, The Witcher 3 e Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade estão com valores reduzidos.

Confira os principais destaques das ofertas da semana 👇

🔵 PlayStation (PS4 e PS5)

Resident Evil 4 Remake — R$ 99,75

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate — R$ 27,99

Street Fighter 6 — R$ 109,75

Alien: Isolation — R$ 24,99

NieR: Automata — R$ 59,96

Final Fantasy XVI — R$ 149,70

Armored Core VI — R$ 179,94

🟢 Xbox (One, Series S e X)

Sonic Frontiers — R$ 88,50

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition — R$ 68,70

Judgement — R$ 48,75

Death Stranding Director’s Cut — R$ 79,50

The Evil Within 2 — R$ 30,99

Ace Combat 7 — R$ 50,98

💻 Steam (PC)

Hades — R$ 18,49

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition — R$ 31,99

Cyberpunk 2077 — R$ 69,96

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II — R$ 80,15

It Takes Two — R$ 49,75

Desperados 3 — R$ 10,79

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — R$ 104,94

🔴 Nintendo Switch

Hades — R$ 23,11

Monster Hunter Rise — R$ 46,00

Persona 5 Royal — R$ 103,25

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — R$ 24,75

Street Fighter 6 — R$ 95,50

Stray — R$ 67,49

📀 Mídias físicas (Mercado Livre)

GTA 5 (PS5) — R$ 139,89

Elden Ring (PS5) — R$ 179,90

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5) — R$ 170,66

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox) — R$ 78,98

Dark Souls 3 (PS4) — R$ 128,24

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) — R$ 169,90

📌 Fonte: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, Mercado Livre e Tech Tudo

