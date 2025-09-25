Resident Evil, Hades e mais jogos entram em promoção; veja preços e plataformas

Em clima de Tokyo Game Show 2025, diversas lojas digitais estão com descontos expressivos em jogos populares. Entre os destaques, Resident Evil 4 Remake aparece pela metade do preço no PS4 e PS5, enquanto no PC, títulos como Hades, The Witcher 3 e Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade estão com valores reduzidos.
Confira os principais destaques das ofertas da semana 👇
🔵 PlayStation (PS4 e PS5)
Resident Evil 4 Remake — R$ 99,75
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate — R$ 27,99
Street Fighter 6 — R$ 109,75
Alien: Isolation — R$ 24,99
NieR: Automata — R$ 59,96
Final Fantasy XVI — R$ 149,70
Armored Core VI — R$ 179,94
🟢 Xbox (One, Series S e X)
Sonic Frontiers — R$ 88,50
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition — R$ 68,70
Judgement — R$ 48,75
Death Stranding Director’s Cut — R$ 79,50
The Evil Within 2 — R$ 30,99
Ace Combat 7 — R$ 50,98
💻 Steam (PC)
Hades — R$ 18,49
The Witcher 3 Complete Edition — R$ 31,99
Cyberpunk 2077 — R$ 69,96
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II — R$ 80,15
It Takes Two — R$ 49,75
Desperados 3 — R$ 10,79
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — R$ 104,94
🔴 Nintendo Switch
Hades — R$ 23,11
Monster Hunter Rise — R$ 46,00
Persona 5 Royal — R$ 103,25
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — R$ 24,75
Street Fighter 6 — R$ 95,50
Stray — R$ 67,49
📀 Mídias físicas (Mercado Livre)
GTA 5 (PS5) — R$ 139,89
Elden Ring (PS5) — R$ 179,90
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5) — R$ 170,66
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox) — R$ 78,98
Dark Souls 3 (PS4) — R$ 128,24
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) — R$ 169,90
