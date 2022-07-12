Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2022

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas divulgou nesta terça-feira (12/7), a lista dos indicados ao Emmy Awards 2022 durante uma transmissão ao vivo com a apresentação de JB Smoove e Melissa Fumero.
A premiação com as principais categorias será realizada no dia 12 de setembro e ainda não há apresentador definido. Os prêmios do Creative Arts, voltados para categorias técnicas, serão divulgados no mesmo mês.
Veja a lista completa dos indicados:
Programas de competição:
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bravo Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor atriz em série de comédia:
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Melhor ator em série de comédia:
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Melhor série de comédia:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor atriz em série dramática:
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melaine Lynskey
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
Melhor ator em série dramática:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Roud 6
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scoot – Ruptura
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Melhor série dramática:
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Ruptura
Round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV:
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV:
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Em Nome do Céu
Oscar Isaac – Cenas de um Casamento
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Himesh Patel – Estação Onze
Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
Melhor minissérie ou antologia:
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus