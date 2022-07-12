33.3 C
Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2022

Round 6 e Stranger Things estão competindo como melhores séries de drama;

POR METRÓPOLES

Última atualização em 12/07/2022 16:34

Divulgação

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas divulgou nesta terça-feira (12/7), a lista dos indicados ao Emmy Awards 2022 durante uma transmissão ao vivo com a apresentação de JB Smoove e Melissa Fumero.

