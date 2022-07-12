Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2022

Veja a lista completa dos indicados:

Programas de competição:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor atriz em série de comédia:

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Melhor ator em série de comédia:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Melhor série de comédia:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série dramática:

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melaine Lynskey

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Melhor ator em série dramática:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Roud 6

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scoot – Ruptura

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Melhor série dramática:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Ruptura

Round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV:

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV:

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Em Nome do Céu

Oscar Isaac – Cenas de um Casamento

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Estação Onze

Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy

Melhor minissérie ou antologia:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus