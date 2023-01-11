Globo de Ouro 2023: confira a lista completa de vencedores

Os vencedores da 80ª edição do Globo de Ouro foram anunciados na noite de terça-feira, 10. Entre os indicados, se destacaram The Banshees of Inisherin, A Casa do Dragão, Abbot Elementary e Michelle Yeoh. Após um ano polêmico envolvendo acusações de racismo e corrupção entre os membros da Associação de Imprensa de Hollywood, o prêmio lutou para reconquistar sua relevância e contou com o apoio das estrelas indicadas. A cerimônia foi apresentada pelo comediante Jerrod Carmichael.

Confira abaixo os indicados ao Globo de Ouro em 2023:

Melhor filme dramático

Os Fabelmans (vencedor)

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Elvis

Melhor filme cômico ou musical

Os Banshees de Inisherin (vencedor)

Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Triângulo da Tristeza

Babilônia

Melhor diretor

Steven Spielberg, por Os Fabelmans (vencedor)

James Cameron, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Baz Luhrmann, por Elvis

Martin McDonagh, por Os Banshees de Inisherin

Melhor atriz – Drama

Cate Blanchett, por Tár (vencedora)

Olivia Colman, por Empire of Light

Viola Davis, por A Mulher Rei

Ana de Armas, por Blonde

Michelle Williams, por Os Fabelmans

Melhor ator – Drama

Austin Butler, por Elvis (vencedor)

Brendan Fraser, por The Whale

Hugh Jackman, por The Son

Bill Nighy, por Living

Jeremy Pope, por The Inspection

Melhor atriz – Musical ou comédia

Michelle Yeoh, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (vencedora)

Lesley Manville, por Mrs. Harris Vai a Paris

Margot Robbie, por Babilônia

Anya Taylor-Joy, por O Menu

Emma Thompson, por Boa Sorte, Leo Grande

Melhor ator – Musical ou Comédia

Colin Farrell, por Os Banshees de Inisherin (vencedor)

Diego Calva, por Babilônia

Daniel Craig, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Adam Driver, por Ruído Branco

Ralph Fiennes, por O Menu

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Angela Bassett, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre (vencedora)

Kerry Condon, por Os Banshees de Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Dolly De Leon, por Triângulo da Tristeza

Carey Mulligan, por Ela Disse

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Ke Huy Quan, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (vencedor)

Brendan Gleeson, por Os Banshees de Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, por Os Banshees de Inisherin

Brad Pitt, por Babilônia

Eddie Redmayne, por O Enfermeiro da Noite

Melhor animação

Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro (vencedor)

Inu-oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido

Red: Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor roteiro para cinema

Martin McDonagh, pelo filme Os Banshees de Inisherin (vencedor)

Todd Field, pelo filme Tár

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, pelo filme Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Sarah Polley, pelo filme Entre Mulheres

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, pelo filme Os Fabelmans

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (vencedor)

Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)

Close (França)

Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)

RRR (Índia)

Melhor canção

Naatu Naatu, do filme RRR — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (vencedor)

Carolina, do filme Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui — Taylor Swift

Ciao Papa, do filme Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand, do filme Top Gun: Maverick — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

Lift Me Up, do filme Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

Melhor trilha sonora original

Babilônia, por Justin Hurwitz (vencedor)

Os Banshees de Inisherin, por Carter Burwell

Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro, por Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking, por Hildur Gudnadóttir

Os Fabelmans, por John Williams

Categorias de televisão

Melhor série de drama

A Casa do Dragão (vencedora)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Ruptura

Melhor série musical ou cômica

Abbott Elementary (vencedora)

Only Murders in the Building

O Urso

Hacks

Wandinha

Melhor minissérie

The White Lotus (vencedora)

Black Bird

Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

Melhor ator em série dramática

Kevin Costner, por Yellowstone (vencedor)

Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man

Diego Luna, por Andor

Bod Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, por Ruptura

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Zendaya, por Euphoria (vencedora)

Emma D’Arc, por A Casa do Dragão

Laura Linney, por Ozark

Imelda Stauton, por The Crown

Hilary Swank, por Alaska Daily

Melhor ator em série musical ou cômica

Jeremy Allen White, por O Urso (vencedor)

Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Bill Hader, por Barry

Melhor atriz em série musical ou cômica

Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary (vencedora)

Kaley Cuoco, por The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, por Wandinha

Jean Smart, por Hacks

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Amanda Seyfried, por The Dropout (vencedora)

Jessica Chastain, por George & Tammy

Julia Garner, por Inventando Anna

Lily James, por Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, por Gaslit

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Evan Peters, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (vencedor)

Taron Egerton, por Black Bird

Colin Firth, por The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, por Em Nome do Céu

Sebastian Stan, por Pam & Tommy

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird (vencedor)

F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, por The Patient

Richard Jenkins, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Seth Rogen, por Pam & Tommy

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus (vencedora)

Claire Danes, por A Nova Vida de Toby

Daisy Edgar-Jones, por Em Nome do Céu

Niecy Nash, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou drama

Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary (vencedor)

John Lithgow, por The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, por The Crown

John Turturro, por Ruptura

Henry Winkler, por Barry

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou dramática

Julia Garner, por Ozark (vencedora)

Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks

Janelle James, por Abbott Alementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Alementary