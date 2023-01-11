Globo de Ouro 2023: confira a lista completa de vencedores

Os vencedores da 80ª edição do Globo de Ouro foram anunciados na noite de terça-feira, 10. Entre os indicados, se destacaram The Banshees of Inisherin, A Casa do Dragão, Abbot Elementary e Michelle Yeoh. Após um ano polêmico envolvendo acusações de racismo e corrupção entre os membros da Associação de Imprensa de Hollywood, o prêmio lutou para reconquistar sua relevância e contou com o apoio das estrelas indicadas. A cerimônia foi apresentada pelo comediante Jerrod Carmichael.
Confira abaixo os indicados ao Globo de Ouro em 2023:
Melhor filme dramático
Os Fabelmans (vencedor)
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Elvis
Melhor filme cômico ou musical
Os Banshees de Inisherin (vencedor)
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Triângulo da Tristeza
Babilônia
Melhor diretor
Steven Spielberg, por Os Fabelmans (vencedor)
James Cameron, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Baz Luhrmann, por Elvis
Martin McDonagh, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Melhor atriz – Drama
Cate Blanchett, por Tár (vencedora)
Olivia Colman, por Empire of Light
Viola Davis, por A Mulher Rei
Ana de Armas, por Blonde
Michelle Williams, por Os Fabelmans
Melhor ator – Drama
Austin Butler, por Elvis (vencedor)
Brendan Fraser, por The Whale
Hugh Jackman, por The Son
Bill Nighy, por Living
Jeremy Pope, por The Inspection
Melhor atriz – Musical ou comédia
Michelle Yeoh, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (vencedora)
Lesley Manville, por Mrs. Harris Vai a Paris
Margot Robbie, por Babilônia
Anya Taylor-Joy, por O Menu
Emma Thompson, por Boa Sorte, Leo Grande
Melhor ator – Musical ou Comédia
Colin Farrell, por Os Banshees de Inisherin (vencedor)
Diego Calva, por Babilônia
Daniel Craig, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Adam Driver, por Ruído Branco
Ralph Fiennes, por O Menu
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Angela Bassett, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre (vencedora)
Kerry Condon, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Dolly De Leon, por Triângulo da Tristeza
Carey Mulligan, por Ela Disse
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Ke Huy Quan, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo (vencedor)
Brendan Gleeson, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Brad Pitt, por Babilônia
Eddie Redmayne, por O Enfermeiro da Noite
Melhor animação
Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro (vencedor)
Inu-oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
Red: Crescer é uma Fera
Melhor roteiro para cinema
Martin McDonagh, pelo filme Os Banshees de Inisherin (vencedor)
Todd Field, pelo filme Tár
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, pelo filme Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Sarah Polley, pelo filme Entre Mulheres
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, pelo filme Os Fabelmans
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (vencedor)
Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
Close (França)
Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
RRR (Índia)
Melhor canção
Naatu Naatu, do filme RRR — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (vencedor)
Carolina, do filme Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui — Taylor Swift
Ciao Papa, do filme Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand, do filme Top Gun: Maverick — Lady Gaga, BloodPop
Lift Me Up, do filme Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
Melhor trilha sonora original
Babilônia, por Justin Hurwitz (vencedor)
Os Banshees de Inisherin, por Carter Burwell
Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro, por Alexandre Desplat
Women Talking, por Hildur Gudnadóttir
Os Fabelmans, por John Williams
Categorias de televisão
Melhor série de drama
A Casa do Dragão (vencedora)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Ruptura
Melhor série musical ou cômica
Abbott Elementary (vencedora)
Only Murders in the Building
O Urso
Hacks
Wandinha
Melhor minissérie
The White Lotus (vencedora)
Black Bird
Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
Melhor ator em série dramática
Kevin Costner, por Yellowstone (vencedor)
Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man
Diego Luna, por Andor
Bod Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, por Ruptura
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Zendaya, por Euphoria (vencedora)
Emma D’Arc, por A Casa do Dragão
Laura Linney, por Ozark
Imelda Stauton, por The Crown
Hilary Swank, por Alaska Daily
Melhor ator em série musical ou cômica
Jeremy Allen White, por O Urso (vencedor)
Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Bill Hader, por Barry
Melhor atriz em série musical ou cômica
Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary (vencedora)
Kaley Cuoco, por The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, por Wandinha
Jean Smart, por Hacks
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV
Amanda Seyfried, por The Dropout (vencedora)
Jessica Chastain, por George & Tammy
Julia Garner, por Inventando Anna
Lily James, por Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, por Gaslit
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV
Evan Peters, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (vencedor)
Taron Egerton, por Black Bird
Colin Firth, por The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, por Em Nome do Céu
Sebastian Stan, por Pam & Tommy
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird (vencedor)
F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, por The Patient
Richard Jenkins, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Seth Rogen, por Pam & Tommy
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus (vencedora)
Claire Danes, por A Nova Vida de Toby
Daisy Edgar-Jones, por Em Nome do Céu
Niecy Nash, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou drama
Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary (vencedor)
John Lithgow, por The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, por The Crown
John Turturro, por Ruptura
Henry Winkler, por Barry
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série musical, comédia ou dramática
Julia Garner, por Ozark (vencedora)
Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks
Janelle James, por Abbott Alementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Alementary