Astro Bot é o jogo do ano no DICE Awards 2024: veja lista completa de vencedores

Astro Bot, jogo que ganhou o The Game Awards no fim de 2024, também foi o grande campeão da 28ª edição do DICE Awards. Organizado pela Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), o evento é um dos mais prestigiados da indústria, sendo amplamente considerado como o equivalente ao Oscar dos videogames. A premiação destaca não apenas os títulos mais populares, mas também inovações técnicas, narrativas e criativas.

Este ano, Astro Bot levou para casa o cobiçado prêmio de Jogo do Ano, além de outras conquistas importantes, como Melhor Animação, Melhor Design de Jogo e Melhor Jogo de Família. Outros destaques incluem Helldivers 2 e Indiana Jones, que brilharam na cerimônia. O indie Balatro, como esperado, também fez sucesso.

Além dos prêmios para jogos, o DICE Awards 2024 homenageou dois grandes nomes da indústria. Reggie Fils-Aimé, ex-presidente da Nintendo of America, recebeu o Lifetime Achievement Award por sua trajetória e contribuições, enquanto Ted Price, fundador da Insomniac Games, foi introduzido ao Hall da Fama por sua liderança e defesa dos direitos criativos dos desenvolvedores.

Todos os vencedores e indicados do DICE Awards 2024

A seguir, confira a lista completa de vencedores do DICE Awards 2024, bem como todos os games indicados ao prêmio no ano.

Jogo do Ano

  • Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Melhor Animação

  • Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Neva
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Direção Artística

  • Black Myth: Wukong – VENCEDOR
  • Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II

Melhor Personagem

  • 1000xRESIST – Watcher
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi
  • Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones – VENCEDOR
  • Indika – Indika
  • Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II – Senua

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original

  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Melhor Design de Áudio

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Melhor Narrativa

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – VENCEDOR
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You”re Here!

Melhor Conquista Técnica

  • Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
  • Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
  • Stellar Blade

Melhor Jogo de Aventura

  • 1000xRESIST
  • ANIMAL WELL
  • Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – VENCEDOR
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Melhor Jogo de Família

  • Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
  • Cat Quest III
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • Blazing Strike
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • TEKKEN 8 – VENCEDOR
  • UNDERDOGS

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

  • F1 24 – VENCEDOR
  • MotoGP 24
  • NIGHT-RUNNERS PROLOGUE

Melhor RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – VENCEDOR

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

  • EA SPORTS College Football 25
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
  • MLB The Show 24 – VENCEDOR
  • NBA 2K25

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia/Simulação

  • Balatro – VENCEDOR
  • Caves of Qud
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Satisfactory

Melhor Conquista Técnica em Realidade Imersiva

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Skydance”s BEHEMOTH
  • Starship Home – VENCEDOR
  • UNDERDOGS

Melhor Jogo de Realidade Imersiva

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow – VENCEDOR
  • Escaping Wonderland
  • Skydance”s BEHEMOTH
  • UNDERDOGS

Melhor Jogo Indie

  • ANIMAL WELL
  • Balatro – VENCEDOR
  • Grunn
  • Indika
  • Mouthwashing

Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • Balatro – VENCEDOR
  • Halls of Torment
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Paper Trail
  • Wuthering Waves

Melhor Jogo Online

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Design de Jogo

  • ANIMAL WELL
  • Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • UFO 50

Melhor Direção de Jogo

  • 1000xRESIST
  • ANIMAL WELL – VENCEDOR
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Riven
  • Thank Goodness You”re Here!

Com as vitórias de games como Astro Bot e Helldivers 2, a Sony se consolidou como a principal vencedora do evento. Ainda assim, é interessante notar como Indiana Jones conseguiu brilhar no prêmio, após passar da data de corte de múltiplas premiações devido ao seu lançamento em dezembro.

