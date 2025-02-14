Astro Bot é o jogo do ano no DICE Awards 2024: veja lista completa de vencedores

Astro Bot, jogo que ganhou o The Game Awards no fim de 2024, também foi o grande campeão da 28ª edição do DICE Awards. Organizado pela Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), o evento é um dos mais prestigiados da indústria, sendo amplamente considerado como o equivalente ao Oscar dos videogames. A premiação destaca não apenas os títulos mais populares, mas também inovações técnicas, narrativas e criativas.

Este ano, Astro Bot levou para casa o cobiçado prêmio de Jogo do Ano, além de outras conquistas importantes, como Melhor Animação, Melhor Design de Jogo e Melhor Jogo de Família. Outros destaques incluem Helldivers 2 e Indiana Jones, que brilharam na cerimônia. O indie Balatro, como esperado, também fez sucesso.

Astro Bot levou o prêmio principal no DICE Awards.

Além dos prêmios para jogos, o DICE Awards 2024 homenageou dois grandes nomes da indústria. Reggie Fils-Aimé, ex-presidente da Nintendo of America, recebeu o Lifetime Achievement Award por sua trajetória e contribuições, enquanto Ted Price, fundador da Insomniac Games, foi introduzido ao Hall da Fama por sua liderança e defesa dos direitos criativos dos desenvolvedores.

Todos os vencedores e indicados do DICE Awards 2024

A seguir, confira a lista completa de vencedores do DICE Awards 2024, bem como todos os games indicados ao prêmio no ano.

Jogo do Ano

Astro Bot – VENCEDOR

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Melhor Animação

Astro Bot – VENCEDOR

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Direção Artística

Black Myth: Wukong – VENCEDOR

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

LEGO Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II

Melhor Personagem

1000xRESIST – Watcher

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones – VENCEDOR

Indika – Indika

Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II – Senua

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR

Monument Valley 3

Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Melhor Design de Áudio

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR

Monument Valley 3

Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Melhor Narrativa

1000xRESIST

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – VENCEDOR

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You”re Here!

Melhor Conquista Técnica

Astro Bot – VENCEDOR

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR

Stellar Blade

Melhor Jogo de Aventura

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – VENCEDOR

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Melhor Jogo de Família

Astro Bot – VENCEDOR

Cat Quest III

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Blazing Strike

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

TEKKEN 8 – VENCEDOR

UNDERDOGS

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

F1 24 – VENCEDOR

MotoGP 24

NIGHT-RUNNERS PROLOGUE

Melhor RPG

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio – VENCEDOR

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS FC 25

MLB The Show 24 – VENCEDOR

NBA 2K25

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia/Simulação

Balatro – VENCEDOR

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Melhor Conquista Técnica em Realidade Imersiva

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Skydance”s BEHEMOTH

Starship Home – VENCEDOR

UNDERDOGS

Melhor Jogo de Realidade Imersiva

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow – VENCEDOR

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance”s BEHEMOTH

UNDERDOGS

Melhor Jogo Indie

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro – VENCEDOR

Grunn

Indika

Mouthwashing

Melhor Jogo Mobile

Balatro – VENCEDOR

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Melhor Jogo Online

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Design de Jogo

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot – VENCEDOR

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Melhor Direção de Jogo

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL – VENCEDOR

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Riven

Thank Goodness You”re Here!

Com as vitórias de games como Astro Bot e Helldivers 2, a Sony se consolidou como a principal vencedora do evento. Ainda assim, é interessante notar como Indiana Jones conseguiu brilhar no prêmio, após passar da data de corte de múltiplas premiações devido ao seu lançamento em dezembro.