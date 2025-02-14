Astro Bot é o jogo do ano no DICE Awards 2024: veja lista completa de vencedores

Astro Bot, jogo que ganhou o The Game Awards no fim de 2024, também foi o grande campeão da 28ª edição do DICE Awards. Organizado pela Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), o evento é um dos mais prestigiados da indústria, sendo amplamente considerado como o equivalente ao Oscar dos videogames. A premiação destaca não apenas os títulos mais populares, mas também inovações técnicas, narrativas e criativas.
Este ano, Astro Bot levou para casa o cobiçado prêmio de Jogo do Ano, além de outras conquistas importantes, como Melhor Animação, Melhor Design de Jogo e Melhor Jogo de Família. Outros destaques incluem Helldivers 2 e Indiana Jones, que brilharam na cerimônia. O indie Balatro, como esperado, também fez sucesso.
Além dos prêmios para jogos, o DICE Awards 2024 homenageou dois grandes nomes da indústria. Reggie Fils-Aimé, ex-presidente da Nintendo of America, recebeu o Lifetime Achievement Award por sua trajetória e contribuições, enquanto Ted Price, fundador da Insomniac Games, foi introduzido ao Hall da Fama por sua liderança e defesa dos direitos criativos dos desenvolvedores.
Todos os vencedores e indicados do DICE Awards 2024
A seguir, confira a lista completa de vencedores do DICE Awards 2024, bem como todos os games indicados ao prêmio no ano.
Jogo do Ano
- Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
Melhor Animação
- Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Melhor Direção Artística
- Black Myth: Wukong – VENCEDOR
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II
Melhor Personagem
- 1000xRESIST – Watcher
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones – VENCEDOR
- Indika – Indika
- Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II – Senua
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Melhor Design de Áudio
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Melhor Narrativa
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – VENCEDOR
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You”re Here!
Melhor Conquista Técnica
- Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
- Senua”s Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Melhor Jogo de Ação
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
- Stellar Blade
Melhor Jogo de Aventura
- 1000xRESIST
- ANIMAL WELL
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – VENCEDOR
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Melhor Jogo de Família
- Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
- Cat Quest III
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Melhor Jogo de Luta
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- TEKKEN 8 – VENCEDOR
- UNDERDOGS
Melhor Jogo de Corrida
- F1 24 – VENCEDOR
- MotoGP 24
- NIGHT-RUNNERS PROLOGUE
Melhor RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – VENCEDOR
Melhor Jogo de Esporte
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- MLB The Show 24 – VENCEDOR
- NBA 2K25
Melhor Jogo de Estratégia/Simulação
- Balatro – VENCEDOR
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Melhor Conquista Técnica em Realidade Imersiva
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Skydance”s BEHEMOTH
- Starship Home – VENCEDOR
- UNDERDOGS
Melhor Jogo de Realidade Imersiva
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow – VENCEDOR
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance”s BEHEMOTH
- UNDERDOGS
Melhor Jogo Indie
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro – VENCEDOR
- Grunn
- Indika
- Mouthwashing
Melhor Jogo Mobile
- Balatro – VENCEDOR
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Melhor Jogo Online
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2 – VENCEDOR
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Melhor Design de Jogo
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot – VENCEDOR
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Melhor Direção de Jogo
- 1000xRESIST
- ANIMAL WELL – VENCEDOR
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You”re Here!
Com as vitórias de games como Astro Bot e Helldivers 2, a Sony se consolidou como a principal vencedora do evento. Ainda assim, é interessante notar como Indiana Jones conseguiu brilhar no prêmio, após passar da data de corte de múltiplas premiações devido ao seu lançamento em dezembro.