Playstation Store tem 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30

A PlayStation Store iniciou uma promoção especial para celebrar a Gamescom 2025, que acontece na Alemanha entre os dias 20 e 24 de agosto. A campanha conta com mais de 3.500 ofertas para PlayStation 4 (PS4) e PlayStation 5 (PS5), incluindo 100 títulos por menos de R$ 30. A promoção é válida até o dia 27 de agosto.
Entre os destaques da lista, estão games de terror, como Alien: Isolation por R$ 19,99 e o brasileiro Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel por R$ 22,42. A seleção também conta com títulos aclamados de mundo aberto da Ubisoft, como Watch Dogs 2 por R$ 21,59 e Assassin’s Creed: Unity por R$ 14,99.
A maioria dos jogos em oferta é para o PS4, mas eles são compatíveis com o PS5. Apenas um game, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, pode apresentar bugs ao ser jogado no console de nova geração.
100 jogos por menos de R$ 30 para comprar agora no PS5 e PS4
- Watch Dogs Complete (PS4) – R$ 29,98
- Watch Dogs 2 (PS4) – R$ 21,59
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4) – R$ 25,48
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4) – R$ 14,99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (PS4) – R$ 17,97
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4) – R$ 15,72
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4) – R$ 24,87
- Alien: Isolation (PS4) – R$ 19,99
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (PS4) – R$ 22,75
- Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 22,42 cada
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4) – R$ 18,73
- Planet of Lana (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 25,80
- Bayonetta (PS4) – R$ 25,97
- Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 29,90
- Atom RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game (PS4) – R$ 26,18
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (PS4) – R$ 16,70
- Call of Cthulhu (PS4) – R$ 26,22
- Parcel Corps (PS5) – R$ 28,50
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – R$ 21,95
- Star Ocean – The Last Hope (PS4) – R$ 26,25
- A Way Out (PS4) – R$ 29,90
- Lake (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 15,22 cada
- The Escapists 2 (PS4) – R$ 16,70
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4) – R$ 22,42
- Child of Light (PS4) – R$ 25,65
- Dandy Ace (PS4) – R$ 17,16
- Hotline Miami (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 11,38
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 17,10
- Golf With Your Friends (PS4) – R$ 29,85
- Source of Madness (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 15,73 cada
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5) – R$ 24,87
- The Evil Within (PS4) – R$ 24,87
- Cursed to Golf (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 15,73
- King’s Bounty 2 (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 25,78
- The Technomancer (PS4) – R$ 9,90
- Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) – R$ 16,70
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (PS4) – R$ 21,23
- Mechs V Kaijus – Tower Defense (PS5& PS4) – R$ 18,47
- Make Way (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 28,21
- Goat Simulator (PS4) – R$ 10,37
- LEGO Worlds (PS4) – R$ 26,87
- Unravel (PS4) – R$ 26,22
- Unravel 2 (PS4) – R$ 28,72
- SteamWorld Dig (PS4) – R$ 5,39
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (PS4) – R$ 10,49
- SteamWorld Heist (PS4) – R$ 7,99
- Candle Knight (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 17,72
- Gauntlet Slayer Edition (PS4) – R$ 26,22
- Zombi (PS4) – R$ 22,98
- Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4) – R$ 24,98
- Lost in Random (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 25,41
- Electrician Simulator (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 28,72 cada
- Agents of Mayhem (PS4) – R$ 9,95
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (PS4) – R$ 28,88
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (PS4) – R$ 13,19
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (PS4) – R$ 17,19
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes (PS4) – R$ 20,08
- Seasons after Fall (PS4) – R$ 10,78
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (PS4) – R$ 14,22
- Animal Shelter (PS4) – R$ 28,87
- Darkwood (PS4) – R$ 25,65
- Eternal Threads (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 22,98 cada
- PHOGS! (PS4) – R$ 26,78
- Agony (PS4) – R$ 23,84
- Battlefield 1 Revolution (PS4) – R$ 23,84
- Steep (PS4) – R$ 27,38
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition (PS4) – R$ 29,90
- Space Hulk: Tactics (PS4) – R$ 14,90
- Pirates Outlaws (PS4) – R$ 28,10
- Blacksmith Simulator (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 6,76 cada
- Little Big Workshop (PS4) – R$ 26,22
- Little Orpheus (PS4) – R$ 11,08
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (PS4) – R$ 19,97
- LEGO Brawls (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 22,98
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (PS4) – R$ 20,98
- PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4) – R$ 20,98
- Bound by Flame (PS4) – R$ 9,90
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 28,45
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition (PS4) – R$ 27,37
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4) – R$ 29,92
- LEGO DC Supervilões Deluxe Edition (PS4) – R$ 27,99
- Red Faction (PS4) – R$ 11,17
- Red Faction 2 (PS4) – R$ 11,17
- Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 16,87
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (PS4) – R$ 22,98
- Need for Speed Heat – Deluxe Edition (PS4) – R$ 27,89
- A Boy and His Blob (PS4) – R$ 28,45
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (PS4) – R$ 29,74
- Yooka-Laylee (PS4) – R$ 29,85
- We Were Here Expeditions: The Friendship (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 15,05
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition (PS4) – R$ 29,99
- Lara Croft GO (PS4) – R$ 10,78
- Snake Pass (PS4) – R$ 17,23
- 99Vidas (PS4) – R$ 26,95
- Blacksad: Under the Skin (PS5) – R$ 14,92
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder (PS4) – R$ 15,98
- Islanders (PS4) – R$ 21,37
- Zool Redimensioned (PS4) – R$ 8,53
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) – R$ 24,87
- Rise of Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4) – R$ 29,90
Fonte: PlayStation Store
Redigido por Contilnet.