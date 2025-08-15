15/08/2025
Universo POP
Playstation Store tem 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30

Promoção celebra a Gamescom 2025 e tem descontos em games de PS4 e PS5

A PlayStation Store iniciou uma promoção especial para celebrar a Gamescom 2025, que acontece na Alemanha entre os dias 20 e 24 de agosto. A campanha conta com mais de 3.500 ofertas para PlayStation 4 (PS4) e PlayStation 5 (PS5), incluindo 100 títulos por menos de R$ 30. A promoção é válida até o dia 27 de agosto.

Entre os destaques da lista, estão games de terror, como Alien: Isolation por R$ 19,99 e o brasileiro Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel por R$ 22,42. A seleção também conta com títulos aclamados de mundo aberto da Ubisoft, como Watch Dogs 2 por R$ 21,59 e Assassin’s Creed: Unity por R$ 14,99.

A maioria dos jogos em oferta é para o PS4, mas eles são compatíveis com o PS5. Apenas um game, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, pode apresentar bugs ao ser jogado no console de nova geração.

Wolfenstein: The New Order e outros games da série ficam baratinhos em promoção da PlayStation Store — Foto: Reprodução/Steam

100 jogos por menos de R$ 30 para comprar agora no PS5 e PS4

  • Watch Dogs Complete (PS4) – R$ 29,98
  • Watch Dogs 2 (PS4) – R$ 21,59
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4) – R$ 25,48
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4) – R$ 14,99
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order (PS4) – R$ 17,97
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4) – R$ 15,72
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4) – R$ 24,87
  • Alien: Isolation (PS4) – R$ 19,99
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (PS4) – R$ 22,75
  • Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 22,42 cada
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4) – R$ 18,73
  • Planet of Lana (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 25,80
  • Bayonetta (PS4) – R$ 25,97
  • Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 29,90
  • Atom RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game (PS4) – R$ 26,18
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (PS4) – R$ 16,70
  • Call of Cthulhu (PS4) – R$ 26,22
  • Parcel Corps (PS5) – R$ 28,50
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – R$ 21,95
  • Star Ocean – The Last Hope (PS4) – R$ 26,25
  • A Way Out (PS4) – R$ 29,90
  • Lake (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 15,22 cada
  • The Escapists 2 (PS4) – R$ 16,70
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4) – R$ 22,42
  • Child of Light (PS4) – R$ 25,65
  • Dandy Ace (PS4) – R$ 17,16
  • Hotline Miami (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 11,38
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 17,10
  • Golf With Your Friends (PS4) – R$ 29,85
  • Source of Madness (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 15,73 cada
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5) – R$ 24,87
  • The Evil Within (PS4) – R$ 24,87
  • Cursed to Golf (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 15,73
  • King’s Bounty 2 (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 25,78
  • The Technomancer (PS4) – R$ 9,90
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) – R$ 16,70
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (PS4) – R$ 21,23
  • Mechs V Kaijus – Tower Defense (PS5& PS4) – R$ 18,47
  • Make Way (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 28,21
  • Goat Simulator (PS4) – R$ 10,37
  • LEGO Worlds (PS4) – R$ 26,87
  • Unravel (PS4) – R$ 26,22
  • Unravel 2 (PS4) – R$ 28,72
  • SteamWorld Dig (PS4) – R$ 5,39
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (PS4) – R$ 10,49
  • SteamWorld Heist (PS4) – R$ 7,99
  • Candle Knight (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 17,72
  • Gauntlet Slayer Edition (PS4) – R$ 26,22
  • Zombi (PS4) – R$ 22,98
  • Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4) – R$ 24,98
  • Lost in Random (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 25,41
  • Electrician Simulator (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 28,72 cada
  • Agents of Mayhem (PS4) – R$ 9,95
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (PS4) – R$ 28,88
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (PS4) – R$ 13,19
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (PS4) – R$ 17,19
  • The Testament of Sherlock Holmes (PS4) – R$ 20,08
  • Seasons after Fall (PS4) – R$ 10,78
  • Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (PS4) – R$ 14,22
  • Animal Shelter (PS4) – R$ 28,87
  • Darkwood (PS4) – R$ 25,65
  • Eternal Threads (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 22,98 cada
  • PHOGS! (PS4) – R$ 26,78
  • Agony (PS4) – R$ 23,84
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution (PS4) – R$ 23,84
  • Steep (PS4) – R$ 27,38
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition (PS4) – R$ 29,90
  • Space Hulk: Tactics (PS4) – R$ 14,90
  • Pirates Outlaws (PS4) – R$ 28,10
  • Blacksmith Simulator (PS5 ou PS4) – R$ 6,76 cada
  • Little Big Workshop (PS4) – R$ 26,22
  • Little Orpheus (PS4) – R$ 11,08
  • Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (PS4) – R$ 19,97
  • LEGO Brawls (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 22,98
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (PS4) – R$ 20,98
  • PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4) – R$ 20,98
  • Bound by Flame (PS4) – R$ 9,90
  • Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 28,45
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition (PS4) – R$ 27,37
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4) – R$ 29,92
  • LEGO DC Supervilões Deluxe Edition (PS4) – R$ 27,99
  • Red Faction (PS4) – R$ 11,17
  • Red Faction 2 (PS4) – R$ 11,17
  • Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 16,87
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (PS4) – R$ 22,98
  • Need for Speed Heat – Deluxe Edition (PS4) – R$ 27,89
  • A Boy and His Blob (PS4) – R$ 28,45
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered (PS4) – R$ 29,74
  • Yooka-Laylee (PS4) – R$ 29,85
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The Friendship (PS5 & PS4) – R$ 15,05
  • Injustice 2 Legendary Edition (PS4) – R$ 29,99
  • Lara Croft GO (PS4) – R$ 10,78
  • Snake Pass (PS4) – R$ 17,23
  • 99Vidas (PS4) – R$ 26,95
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin (PS5) – R$ 14,92
  • Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder (PS4) – R$ 15,98
  • Islanders (PS4) – R$ 21,37
  • Zool Redimensioned (PS4) – R$ 8,53
  • Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) – R$ 24,87
  • Rise of Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4) – R$ 29,90

 

Fonte: PlayStation Store

Redigido por Contilnet.

