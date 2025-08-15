Steam tem mais de 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30

A loja digital Steam iniciou sua promoção semanal com mais de 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30. A campanha destaca jogos multiplayer e competitivos, incluindo títulos assimétricos baseados em filmes, como The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Predator: Hunting Grounds e Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, todos por R$ 14,99. O grande destaque da lista é o jogo de escalada Peak, disponível por R$ 14,87.

Para os fãs de jogos de narrativa, a promoção oferece o profundo Disco Elysium – The Final Cut por R$ 18,87 e o cômico The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe por R$ 28,49. A lista também inclui títulos de terror, como Amnesia: The Bunker, por R$ 25,89, e o popular indie Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, por R$ 13,34.

As ofertas são válidas até o dia 18 de agosto.

Peak e mais 100 games por menos de R$ 30 para comprar agora no Steam

Peak – R$ 14,87

Katamari Damacy Reroll – R$ 29,97

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – R$ 14,99

Predator: Hunting Grounds – R$ 14,99

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Jungle Edition – R$ 25,49

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition – R$ 14,99

Amnesia: The Bunker – R$ 25,89

Outlast – R$ 23,39

Erica – R$ 12,44

Remothered – Tormented Fathers – R$ 3,79

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – R$ 11,59

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 16,99

Wasteland 3 – R$ 18,79

Wasteland 3 – Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 18,79

Weird West: Definitive Edition – R$ 14,99

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – R$ 13,34

Spiritfarer Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 18,57

Phantom Braker: Battle Grounds Classic – R$ 4,69

Outcast – Second Contact – R$ 2,89

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – R$ 28,49

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – R$ 18,87

Battletoads – R$ 11,24

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time – R$ 26,42

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – R$ 18,58

Tokyo Ghoul:re [Call to Exist] – R$ 15,99

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – R$ 15,99

War Hospital – R$ 18,19

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – R$ 20,24

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – R$ 6,99

Haiku, the Robot – R$ 7,59

Northgard – R$ 9,27

God Eater 3 – R$ 22,99

Death’s Door – R$ 14,99

Death’s Door Deluxe Edition – R$ 25,49

Moonlighter – R$ 4,10

Moonlighter: Complete Edition – R$ 5,64

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – R$ 7,04

20XX – R$ 5,59

Scarf – R$ 16,49

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – R$ 2,09

Rocketbirds 2 Evolution – R$ 4,99

Overcooked! 2 – R$ 14,97

Golf With Your Friends – R$ 23,97

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG – R$ 14,90

Torment: Tides of Numenera – R$ 16,49

Ion Fury – R$ 29,59

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man – R$ 8,49

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – R$ 5,99

Going Under – R$ 26,22

Going Under Deluxe Edition – R$ 28,09

The Escapists 2 – R$ 25,22

Worms Ultimate Mayhem – R$ 6,39

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo – R$ 29,36

Dustwind – R$ 7,12

Jump King – R$ 12,23

Solasta: Crown of the Magister – R$ 26,69

Heroes of Hammerwatch – R$ 9,62

Cultist Simulator – R$ 15,19

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – R$ 14,59

Terra Memoria – R$ 26,99

Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition – R$ 8,49

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition – R$ 14,99

Galactic Civilizations III – R$ 29,69

Star Control III – R$ 5,59

Star Control Origins – R$ 19,71

Europa Universalis IV – R$ 17,99

Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity – R$ 14,99

Age of Wonders II: The Wizards Throne – R$ 8,99

Age of Wonders III – R$ 26,99

Age of Wonders Shadow Magic – R$ 8,99

Embracelet – R$ 9,41

SOMA – R$ 26,69

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition – R$ 20,99

Avadon 2: The Corruption – R$ 13,19

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – R$ 23,19

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation – R$ 8,99

Darkest Hour: A Hest of Iron Game – R$ 7,19

Ash of Gods: The Way – R$ 25,89

The Corporate Machine – R$ 23,49

AI War: Fleet Command – R$ 8,24

AI War 2: R$ 14,99

Revenge of the Titans – R$ 18,23

Extra Coin – R$ 23,49

Alwa’s Legacy – R$ 9,34

Roguebook – R$ 16,49

Sorcerer King: Rivals – R$ 19,71

Offworld Trading Company – R$ 22,49

Sovereign Syndicate – R$ 29,99

Day of Infamy – R$ 7,24

Nexus – The Jupiter Incident – R$ 6,59

Knights of Honor – R$ 8,99

Hearts of Iron III – R$ 8,99

Polaris Sector – R$ 21,59

Demigod – R$ 11,99

Master of Magic Classic – R$ 10,24

Fenix Rage – R$ 5,59

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville – R$ 18,79

Tidalis – R$ 4,24

Victoria II – R$ 17,99

Galactic Glitch – R$ 28,19

The Tale of Bistun – R$ 18.69

