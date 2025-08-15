Steam tem mais de 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30

A loja digital Steam iniciou sua promoção semanal com mais de 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30. A campanha destaca jogos multiplayer e competitivos, incluindo títulos assimétricos baseados em filmes, como The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Predator: Hunting Grounds e Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, todos por R$ 14,99. O grande destaque da lista é o jogo de escalada Peak, disponível por R$ 14,87.
Para os fãs de jogos de narrativa, a promoção oferece o profundo Disco Elysium – The Final Cut por R$ 18,87 e o cômico The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe por R$ 28,49. A lista também inclui títulos de terror, como Amnesia: The Bunker, por R$ 25,89, e o popular indie Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, por R$ 13,34.
As ofertas são válidas até o dia 18 de agosto.
Peak e mais 100 games por menos de R$ 30 para comprar agora no Steam
- Peak – R$ 14,87
- Katamari Damacy Reroll – R$ 29,97
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – R$ 14,99
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – R$ 14,99
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Jungle Edition – R$ 25,49
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition – R$ 14,99
- Amnesia: The Bunker – R$ 25,89
- Outlast – R$ 23,39
- Erica – R$ 12,44
- Remothered – Tormented Fathers – R$ 3,79
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – R$ 11,59
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 16,99
- Wasteland 3 – R$ 18,79
- Wasteland 3 – Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 18,79
- Weird West: Definitive Edition – R$ 14,99
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – R$ 13,34
- Spiritfarer Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 18,57
- Phantom Braker: Battle Grounds Classic – R$ 4,69
- Outcast – Second Contact – R$ 2,89
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – R$ 28,49
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – R$ 18,87
- Battletoads – R$ 11,24
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time – R$ 26,42
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 – R$ 18,58
- Tokyo Ghoul:re [Call to Exist] – R$ 15,99
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – R$ 15,99
- War Hospital – R$ 18,19
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – R$ 20,24
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – R$ 6,99
- Haiku, the Robot – R$ 7,59
- Northgard – R$ 9,27
- God Eater 3 – R$ 22,99
- Death’s Door – R$ 14,99
- Death’s Door Deluxe Edition – R$ 25,49
- Moonlighter – R$ 4,10
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition – R$ 5,64
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – R$ 7,04
- 20XX – R$ 5,59
- Scarf – R$ 16,49
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – R$ 2,09
- Rocketbirds 2 Evolution – R$ 4,99
- Overcooked! 2 – R$ 14,97
- Golf With Your Friends – R$ 23,97
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG – R$ 14,90
- Torment: Tides of Numenera – R$ 16,49
- Ion Fury – R$ 29,59
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man – R$ 8,49
- Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – R$ 5,99
- Going Under – R$ 26,22
- Going Under Deluxe Edition – R$ 28,09
- The Escapists 2 – R$ 25,22
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem – R$ 6,39
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo – R$ 29,36
- Dustwind – R$ 7,12
- Jump King – R$ 12,23
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister – R$ 26,69
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – R$ 9,62
- Cultist Simulator – R$ 15,19
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – R$ 14,59
- Terra Memoria – R$ 26,99
- Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition – R$ 8,49
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition – R$ 14,99
- Galactic Civilizations III – R$ 29,69
- Star Control III – R$ 5,59
- Star Control Origins – R$ 19,71
- Europa Universalis IV – R$ 17,99
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity – R$ 14,99
- Age of Wonders II: The Wizards Throne – R$ 8,99
- Age of Wonders III – R$ 26,99
- Age of Wonders Shadow Magic – R$ 8,99
- Embracelet – R$ 9,41
- SOMA – R$ 26,69
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition – R$ 20,99
- Avadon 2: The Corruption – R$ 13,19
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – R$ 23,19
- Ashes of Singularity: Escalation – R$ 8,99
- Darkest Hour: A Hest of Iron Game – R$ 7,19
- Ash of Gods: The Way – R$ 25,89
- The Corporate Machine – R$ 23,49
- AI War: Fleet Command – R$ 8,24
- AI War 2: R$ 14,99
- Revenge of the Titans – R$ 18,23
- Extra Coin – R$ 23,49
- Alwa’s Legacy – R$ 9,34
- Roguebook – R$ 16,49
- Sorcerer King: Rivals – R$ 19,71
- Offworld Trading Company – R$ 22,49
- Sovereign Syndicate – R$ 29,99
- Day of Infamy – R$ 7,24
- Nexus – The Jupiter Incident – R$ 6,59
- Knights of Honor – R$ 8,99
- Hearts of Iron III – R$ 8,99
- Polaris Sector – R$ 21,59
- Demigod – R$ 11,99
- Master of Magic Classic – R$ 10,24
- Fenix Rage – R$ 5,59
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville – R$ 18,79
- Tidalis – R$ 4,24
- Victoria II – R$ 17,99
- Galactic Glitch – R$ 28,19
- The Tale of Bistun – R$ 18.69
