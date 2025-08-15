15/08/2025
Steam tem mais de 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30

Promoção traz pechinchas em títulos de terror e de aventura, além do popular peak

A loja digital Steam iniciou sua promoção semanal com mais de 100 jogos por menos de R$ 30. A campanha destaca jogos multiplayer e competitivos, incluindo títulos assimétricos baseados em filmes, como The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Predator: Hunting Grounds e Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, todos por R$ 14,99. O grande destaque da lista é o jogo de escalada Peak, disponível por R$ 14,87.

Para os fãs de jogos de narrativa, a promoção oferece o profundo Disco Elysium – The Final Cut por R$ 18,87 e o cômico The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe por R$ 28,49. A lista também inclui títulos de terror, como Amnesia: The Bunker, por R$ 25,89, e o popular indie Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, por R$ 13,34.

As ofertas são válidas até o dia 18 de agosto.

Peak é um game de escalada multiplayer que viralizou na internet e pode também ser jogado sozinho — Foto: Reprodução/Steam

Peak e mais 100 games por menos de R$ 30 para comprar agora no Steam

  • Peak – R$ 14,87
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll – R$ 29,97
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – R$ 14,99
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds – R$ 14,99
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds – Jungle Edition – R$ 25,49
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition – R$ 14,99
  • Amnesia: The Bunker – R$ 25,89
  • Outlast – R$ 23,39
  • Erica – R$ 12,44
  • Remothered – Tormented Fathers – R$ 3,79
  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – R$ 11,59
  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 16,99
  • Wasteland 3 – R$ 18,79
  • Wasteland 3 – Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 18,79
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition – R$ 14,99
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – R$ 13,34
  • Spiritfarer Digital Deluxe Edition – R$ 18,57
  • Phantom Braker: Battle Grounds Classic – R$ 4,69
  • Outcast – Second Contact – R$ 2,89
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – R$ 28,49
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – R$ 18,87
  • Battletoads – R$ 11,24
  • Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time – R$ 26,42
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 – R$ 18,58
  • Tokyo Ghoul:re [Call to Exist] – R$ 15,99
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – R$ 15,99
  • War Hospital – R$ 18,19
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – R$ 20,24
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – R$ 6,99
  • Haiku, the Robot – R$ 7,59
  • Northgard – R$ 9,27
  • God Eater 3 – R$ 22,99
  • Death’s Door – R$ 14,99
  • Death’s Door Deluxe Edition – R$ 25,49
  • Moonlighter – R$ 4,10
  • Moonlighter: Complete Edition – R$ 5,64
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition – R$ 7,04
  • 20XX – R$ 5,59
  • Scarf – R$ 16,49
  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – R$ 2,09
  • Rocketbirds 2 Evolution – R$ 4,99
  • Overcooked! 2 – R$ 14,97
  • Golf With Your Friends – R$ 23,97
  • Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG – R$ 14,90
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera – R$ 16,49
  • Ion Fury – R$ 29,59
  • Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man – R$ 8,49
  • Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – R$ 5,99
  • Going Under – R$ 26,22
  • Going Under Deluxe Edition – R$ 28,09
  • The Escapists 2 – R$ 25,22
  • Worms Ultimate Mayhem – R$ 6,39
  • SpellForce: Conquest of Eo – R$ 29,36
  • Dustwind – R$ 7,12
  • Jump King – R$ 12,23
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister – R$ 26,69
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch – R$ 9,62
  • Cultist Simulator – R$ 15,19
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – R$ 14,59
  • Terra Memoria – R$ 26,99
  • Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition – R$ 8,49
  • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition – R$ 14,99
  • Galactic Civilizations III – R$ 29,69
  • Star Control III – R$ 5,59
  • Star Control Origins – R$ 19,71
  • Europa Universalis IV – R$ 17,99
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity – R$ 14,99
  • Age of Wonders II: The Wizards Throne – R$ 8,99
  • Age of Wonders III – R$ 26,99
  • Age of Wonders Shadow Magic – R$ 8,99
  • Embracelet – R$ 9,41
  • SOMA – R$ 26,69
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition – R$ 20,99
  • Avadon 2: The Corruption – R$ 13,19
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – R$ 23,19
  • Ashes of Singularity: Escalation – R$ 8,99
  • Darkest Hour: A Hest of Iron Game – R$ 7,19
  • Ash of Gods: The Way – R$ 25,89
  • The Corporate Machine – R$ 23,49
  • AI War: Fleet Command – R$ 8,24
  • AI War 2: R$ 14,99
  • Revenge of the Titans – R$ 18,23
  • Extra Coin – R$ 23,49
  • Alwa’s Legacy – R$ 9,34
  • Roguebook – R$ 16,49
  • Sorcerer King: Rivals – R$ 19,71
  • Offworld Trading Company – R$ 22,49
  • Sovereign Syndicate – R$ 29,99
  • Day of Infamy – R$ 7,24
  • Nexus – The Jupiter Incident – R$ 6,59
  • Knights of Honor – R$ 8,99
  • Hearts of Iron III – R$ 8,99
  • Polaris Sector – R$ 21,59
  • Demigod – R$ 11,99
  • Master of Magic Classic – R$ 10,24
  • Fenix Rage – R$ 5,59
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville – R$ 18,79
  • Tidalis – R$ 4,24
  • Victoria II – R$ 17,99
  • Galactic Glitch – R$ 28,19
  • The Tale of Bistun – R$ 18.69

Fonte: Steam Redigido por Contilnet.

