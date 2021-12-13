32.3 C
13 dezembro 2021 11:47 am

Globo de Ouro 2022 anuncia indicados da premiação; veja lista

Cerimônia é no dia 9 de janeiro. Entre filmes, 'Belfast' e 'Ataque de cães' lideram com sete indicações cada. Nas categorias de TV, 'Ted Lasso' e 'The Morning Show' são destaques.

POR G1

Última atualização em 13/12/2021 11:46

'Belfast', 'Ataque dos Cães', 'Ted Lasso' e 'The Morning Show' estão entre os filmes e séries mais indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2022 — Foto: Divulgação

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou os indicados do Globo de Ouro 2022 nesta segunda-feira (13). A cerimônia acontece no dia 9 de janeiro.

  • Entre os filmes, os mais indicados foram “Belfast” e “Ataque de cães” com sete indicações cada.
  • Nas categorias de TV, “Ted Lasso” e “The Morning Show” lideram com quatro cada;
  • O canal NBC cancelou a transmissão da premiação, após acusações sobre falta de diversidade dos integrantes que votam nos filmes e outros escândalos;
  • Essas críticas fizeram com que a associação diversificasse os membros e proibisse que eles aceitassem presentes.

MELHOR FILME – DRAMA

MELHOR DIREÇÃO – FILME

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, A Filha Perdida
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Lady Gaga, Casa Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

MELHOR FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

  • “Be Alive” – Beyoncé (King Richard: Criando Campeãs)
  • “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Encanto)
  • “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
  • “Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
  • “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer)

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

  • Compartment Number 6
  • Drive My Car
  • A Mão de Deus
  • A Hero
  • Madres Paralelas

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya e o Último Dragão

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Omar Sy, Lupin

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Round 6
  • Succession

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean, Hacks

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Underground Railroad

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM FILME

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, Ataque dos Cães
  • Adam McKay, Não Olhe para Cima
  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM TV

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Oh Yeong-su, Round 6

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM TV

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Andie McDowell, Maid
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
