Globo de Ouro 2022 anuncia indicados da premiação; veja lista

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou os indicados do Globo de Ouro 2022 nesta segunda-feira (13). A cerimônia acontece no dia 9 de janeiro.
- Entre os filmes, os mais indicados foram “Belfast” e “Ataque de cães” com sete indicações cada.
- Nas categorias de TV, “Ted Lasso” e “The Morning Show” lideram com quatro cada;
- O canal NBC cancelou a transmissão da premiação, após acusações sobre falta de diversidade dos integrantes que votam nos filmes e outros escândalos;
- Essas críticas fizeram com que a associação diversificasse os membros e proibisse que eles aceitassem presentes.
MELHOR FILME – DRAMA
- Belfast
- No Ritmo do Coração
- Duna
- King Richard: Criando Campeãs
- Ataque dos Cães
MELHOR DIREÇÃO – FILME
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, Ataque dos Cães
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, A Filha Perdida
- Steven Spielberg, Amor, Sublime Amor
- Denis Villeneuve, Duna
MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Ataque dos Cães
- Will Smith, King Richard: Criando Campeãs
- Denzel Washington, A tragédia de Macbeth
MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, A Filha Perdida
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, Casa Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
MELHOR FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Cyrano
- Não Olhe Para Cima
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Amor, Sublime Amor
MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Não Olhe Para Cima
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, Em Um Bairro em Nova York
MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Não Olhe Para Cima
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, Amor, Sublime Amor
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, No Ritmo do Coração
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ataque dos Cães
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME
- Alexandre Desplat, A Crônica Francesa
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood, Ataque dos Cães
- Alberto Iglesias, Madres Paralelas
- Hans Zimmer, Duna
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, Amor, Sublime Amor
- Kirsten Dunst, Ataque dos Cães
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Criando Campeãs
- Ruth Negga, Identidade
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME
- “Be Alive” – Beyoncé (King Richard: Criando Campeãs)
- “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer)
MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO
- Compartment Number 6
- Drive My Car
- A Mão de Deus
- A Hero
- Madres Paralelas
MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya e o Último Dragão
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Round 6
- Succession
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV – DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish
- Jean, Hacks
MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM FILME
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, Ataque dos Cães
- Adam McKay, Não Olhe para Cima
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM TV
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su, Round 6
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie McDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso