10 de janeiro de 2024
  • Atualizado em
  • 10 de janeiro de 2024

The Last of Us e mais: veja os indicados ao SAG Awards em 2024

Os indicados ao SAG Awards foram anunciados nesta quarta-feira (10/1) e inclui produções como The Last of Us e The Crown

Montagem colorida de Cillian Murphy em Oppenheimer e de Margot Robbie em Barbie - Metrópoles

Divulgação

Os filmes e séries indicados ao Screen Actors Guild Awards, conhecido como SAG Awards, foram revelados nesta quarta-feira (10/1). A premiação funciona como um dos termômetros para o Oscar e traz nomes que podem concorrer a famosa estatueta de ouro, como Barbie e Oppenheimer.

Confira a lista completa de indicados abaixo:

Melhor Elenco de Filme

Barbie
Oppenheimer
Assassinos da Lua das Flores
American Fiction
A Cor Púrpura

Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Filme

Barbie
Guardiões da Galáxia 3
Indiana Jones
John Wick 4
Missão Impossível — Acerto de contas parte I

Melhor Ator em Filme

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Paul Giamatti – Os rejeitados
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Colman Domingo – Rustin

Melhor Atriz em Filme

Lily Gladstone – Assassinos da lua das flores
Emma Stone – Pobres criaturas
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Annette Bening – Nyad

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro – Assassinos da Lua dasFlores
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Os Rejeitados
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Danielle Brooks- A Cor Púrpura
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Televisão

Melhor Elenco em Série de Comédia

The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Barry

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Melhor Elenco em Série de Drama

Succession
The Last of Us
The Crown
The Morning Show
The Gilded Age

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelors
John Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowd – Lawmen Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monks Last case
Steven Yeun – Beef

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hanh – Tiny Beatiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemstry
Bell Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef

Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Série de Televisão

Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão

Steven Yeun – Treta
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hanh – Tiny Beatiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemstry
Bell Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef

