The Last of Us e mais: veja os indicados ao SAG Awards em 2024

Melhor Ator em Filme

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Paul Giamatti – Os rejeitados

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Melhor Atriz em Filme

Lily Gladstone – Assassinos da lua das flores

Emma Stone – Pobres criaturas

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Annette Bening – Nyad

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro – Assassinos da Lua dasFlores

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Os Rejeitados

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Danielle Brooks- A Cor Púrpura

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Televisão

Melhor Elenco em Série de Comédia

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Melhor Elenco em Série de Drama

Succession

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Gilded Age

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelors

John Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowd – Lawmen Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monks Last case

Steven Yeun – Beef

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hanh – Tiny Beatiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemstry

Bell Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Série de Televisão

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão

Steven Yeun – Treta

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hanh – Tiny Beatiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemstry

Bell Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef