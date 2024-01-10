The Last of Us e mais: veja os indicados ao SAG Awards em 2024

Os filmes e séries indicados ao Screen Actors Guild Awards, conhecido como SAG Awards, foram revelados nesta quarta-feira (10/1). A premiação funciona como um dos termômetros para o Oscar e traz nomes que podem concorrer a famosa estatueta de ouro, como Barbie e Oppenheimer.
Confira a lista completa de indicados abaixo:
Melhor Elenco de Filme
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Assassinos da Lua das Flores
American Fiction
A Cor Púrpura
Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Filme
Barbie
Guardiões da Galáxia 3
Indiana Jones
John Wick 4
Missão Impossível — Acerto de contas parte I
Melhor Ator em Filme
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Paul Giamatti – Os rejeitados
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Melhor Atriz em Filme
Lily Gladstone – Assassinos da lua das flores
Emma Stone – Pobres criaturas
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Annette Bening – Nyad
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro – Assassinos da Lua dasFlores
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Pobres Criaturas
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Os Rejeitados
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Danielle Brooks- A Cor Púrpura
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Televisão
Melhor Elenco em Série de Comédia
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Melhor Elenco em Série de Drama
Succession
The Last of Us
The Crown
The Morning Show
The Gilded Age
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelors
John Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowd – Lawmen Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monks Last case
Steven Yeun – Beef
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hanh – Tiny Beatiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemstry
Bell Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef
Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Série de Televisão
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão
Steven Yeun – Treta
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hanh – Tiny Beatiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemstry
Bell Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef