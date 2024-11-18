Confira os indicados ao The Game Awards 2024

Nesta segunda (18), o The Game Awards divulgou a lista de indicados para a premiação deste ano, que acontece no dia 12 de dezembro. A partir desta edição, todo tipo de conteúdo poderá competir em qualquer categoria, caso seja aprovado pelo júri. Isso significa que DLCs terão a chance de disputar prêmios de igual para igual com jogos completos, como é o caso de Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Confira todos os candidatos das 29 categorias:

Jogo do Ano

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Direção

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Narrativa

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Melhor Direção de Arte

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Melhor Design de Áudio

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Melhor Performance

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Inovação e Acessibilidade

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Jogos por Impacto

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Melhor Jogo Contínuo

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Melhor Jogo Independente

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Melhor Jogo Independente Estreante

Balatro

Animal Well

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Melhor Jogo Mobile

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Melhor Jogo em Realidade Virtual/Aumentada

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Melhor RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Melhor Jogo para Família

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Astro Bot

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Melhor Jogo de Simulador/Estratégia

Frostpunk 2

Age of Mythology: Retold

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Melhor Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Adaptação

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Jogo Mais Aguardado

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Melhor Jogo de Esports

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Melhor Atleta de Esports

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Melhor Time de Esports