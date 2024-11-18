Confira os indicados ao The Game Awards 2024

Nesta segunda (18/11), o The Game Awards divulgou a lista de indicados para a premiação deste ano

Nesta segunda (18), o The Game Awards divulgou a lista de indicados para a premiação deste ano, que acontece no dia 12 de dezembro. A partir desta edição, todo tipo de conteúdo poderá competir em qualquer categoria, caso seja aprovado pelo júri. Isso significa que DLCs terão a chance de disputar prêmios de igual para igual com jogos completos, como é o caso de Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Confira todos os candidatos das 29 categorias:

Jogo do Ano

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Direção

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Narrativa

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantanzio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Melhor Design de Áudio

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Performance

  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Inovação e Acessibilidade

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Jogos por Impacto

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Melhor Jogo Contínuo

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Melhor Jogo Independente

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Melhor Jogo Independente Estreante

  • Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Melhor Jogo em Realidade Virtual/Aumentada

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Melhor Jogo de Ação

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Melhor RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Melhor Jogo para Família

  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Astro Bot
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Melhor Jogo de Simulador/Estratégia

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Melhor Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Melhor Adaptação

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Jogo Mais Aguardado

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Melhor Jogo de Esports

  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Melhor Atleta de Esports

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Melhor Time de Esports

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

